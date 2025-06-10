Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 10:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Sacheerome IPO Day 2 update: Subscription rises 7x, GMP steady at 30%

Sacheerome IPO Day 2 update: Subscription rises 7x, GMP steady at 30%

Sacheerome IPO Day 2 update, subscription status: The SME offering has received bids for 3,10,39,200 shares against 43,21,200 on offer

initial public offering, IPO

Sacheerome aims to raise ₹61.62 crore through a fresh issue of 6.04 million equity shares

SI Reporter News Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sacheerome IPO Day 2 update, subscription status: The initial public offering (IPO) of fragrances and flavours manufacturer Sacheerome has received a solid response from investors so far. The SME offering, which opened for public subscription on Monday, June 9, has received bids for 3,10,39,200 shares, against 43,21,200 on offer, leading to a subscription of 7.18 times as of 10 AM on Tuesday, showed NSE data. 

Sacheerome IPO grey market premium (GMP)

According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Sacheerome were trading at ₹132 in the grey market on Tuesday, commanding a GMP of ₹30 or 29.41 per cent against the issue price of ₹102 per share.
 

Sacheerome IPO details

The company plans to raise ₹61.62 crore through a fresh issue of 6.04 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The SME IPO will close for subscription on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Shares of Sacheerome are scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform, tentatively on Monday, June 16, 2025.
 
The company has fixed the price at ₹102 per equity share. Retail investors can bid for a minimum of one lot consisting of 1,200 shares with an investment amount of ₹1,15,200. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹2,44,800 for two lots of 2,400 equity shares.  ALSO READ | Oswal Pumps IPO to open for bidding on June 13: Here's all you need to know 
MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime, is the registrar of the issue. GYR Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager for the issue.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), from the net fresh issue proceeds, the company aims to use ₹56.5 crore for setting up a new manufacturing facility in Gautam Buddha Nagar of Uttar Pradesh. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

About Sacheerome 

Incorporated in 1992, Sacheerome specialises in creating and manufacturing fragrances and flavours. Its fragrances are used in Personal Care & Wash, Body Care, Hair Care & Wash, Fabric Care, Home Care, Baby Care, Fine fragrance, Air care, Pet Care, Men’s Grooming, Hygiene & Wellness and various other industries. Flavours manufactured by Sacheerome are used in Beverage, Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy Products, Health & Nutrition, Oral care, Shisha, Meat Products, Dry Flavours, Seasonings and others. Sacheerome’s manufacturing facility is equipped with an annual production capacity of 7,60,000 Kg.

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

