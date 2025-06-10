Glenmark Pharma rises 2% as company to launch blood cancer treatment drug

Glenmark Pharma share price rose 1.7 per cent in trade on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹1,626.6 per share on BSE. At 10:30 AM, Glenmark Pharma shares were trading 1.56 per cent higher at ₹1,623.35 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.05 per cent at 82,482.52.

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹45,811.07 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,830.05 per share and 52-week low was at ₹1,176 per share.

In the past one year, Glenmark shares have gained 33 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of around 8 per cent.

What is boosting rally in Glenmark Pharma shares? The stock gained after the company announced the upcoming launch of zanubrutinib, under the brand name Brukinsa in India. Brukinsa, developed by global oncology company BeOne Medicines (formerly BeiGene), is an orally available Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor designed to treat multiple types of B-cell blood cancers. It is the first and only BTK inhibitor approved in India for five types of B-cell malignancies. According to the filing, Brukinsa has already been approved in more than 70 countries, with clinical efficacy demonstrated through trials such as ALPINE, ASPEN and SEQUOIA. Its entry into the Indian market addresses a critical need for new and effective blood cancer treatments.

The drug offers a unique pharmacological profile with high response rates and durable disease control across multiple B-cell malignancies. It allows a flexible dosing schedule—once or twice daily—tailored to patient needs. ALSO READ: Glenmark set to launch blood cancer treatment drug Brukinsa in India In the ALPINE trial for relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL), Brukinsa showed a lower incidence of serious cardiac side effects compared to ibrutinib, a widely used targeted therapy. Fewer patients discontinued Brukinsa due to heart-related complications. About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a research-led, global pharmaceutical company, having a presence across Branded, Generics, and OTC segments; with a focus on therapeutic areas of respiratory, dermatology and oncology. The company has 11 world-class manufacturing facilities spread across 4 continents, and operations in over 80 countries.