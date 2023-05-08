Home / Markets / News / Reducing pie: Promoter pledging dips during March quarter, shows data

Reducing pie: Promoter pledging dips during March quarter, shows data

KPIT Technologies' promoter cut their outstanding pledges to zero

Samie Modak Mumbai
Reducing pie: Promoter pledging dips during March quarter, shows data

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 5:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Outstanding promoter pledges declined during the March quarter of the 2022-23 financial year (Q4FY23) as companies, Adani Ports & SEZ and Adani Transmission among them, saw a reduction in such shares.
Shares pledged by promoters, as a percentage of total promoter holdings, fell to 1.3 per cent from 1.6 per cent at the end of December 2022, according to a report by Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE). Shares pledged by promoters as a percentage of total equity fell to 0.64 per cent from 0.83 per cent.

The value of total pledged holdings by promoters for the BSE 500 companies stood at Rs 1.5 trillion, down from Rs 2.2 trillion at the end of the preceding quarter.

Besides the Adani Group firms, Ajanta Pharma, Max Financial Services and Lemon Tree Hotel saw a sharp reduction in outstanding promoter pledges. In contrast, Shilpa Medicare, Wockhardt and India Cements saw the highest increase in pledge promoter shares during the quarter.

The promoters of 90 companies in the BSE-500 index had at least some part of their holdings pledged at the end of Q4FY23. Of this, 17 had at least 25 per cent of their promoter holdings pledged.
KPIT Technologies’ promoters cut their outstanding pledges to zero.

Companies whose promoters have pledged more than 80 per cent of their holdings are Thyrocare Technologies, Max Financial Services and Suzlon Energy.
In the Nifty50 index, companies with highest pledged promoter holdings include Apollo Hospitals (16.6 per cent), Asian Paints (7.4 per cent), IndusInd Bank (45.5 per cent) and JSW Steel (16.4 per cent), as per KIE data.


Also Read

Adani Group loan repayment: How do promoters raise money through pledging?

TMS Ep367: India's infra ambitions, Railways, markets, pledging of shares

Adani Group stocks sink up to 20%; CLSA sees limited risk to banks

Vinod Adani part of promoter group of various listed firms: Adani Group

Six Adani Group stocks locked in 5% lower circuit; ACC hits 52-week low

Bain Capital seeks to raise $4 bn for new global special situations fund

Equities rebound on easing recession worries; HDFC twins back in green

Mankind Pharma to make market debut on Tuesday following a successful IPO

Over 1.9 mn PACL investors received Rs 920 crore in total back: Sebi

This smallcap glass container firm has made investors richer by 5x in 5 yrs

Topics :promoter holdingsShare pledging

First Published: May 08 2023 | 8:10 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story