Paint sector sees early recovery signs in Q1FY26 as demand improves

Paint companies showed early signs of recovery in the April–June quarter (Q1) of FY26 despite an early monsoon and intense competition. Management sentiment has turned positive as the sector posted marginal growth after four quarters of decline. An early festive season (Diwali in mid-October) is expected to drive demand.

Paint makers reported single-digit quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) revenue growth in Q1. New entrant Birla Opus (Grasim) claimed a 65 per cent revenue share in premium and luxury products. Raw material prices softened, particularly crude derivatives, but EBITDA margins for most players declined year-on-year (YoY) due to adverse product mix, high advertising and promotion (A&P) spends, and overheads from idle capacity. Asian Paints (18–20 per cent), Berger (15–17 per cent) and Kansai (13–14 per cent) maintained EBITDA margin guidance.

Demand may be supported by the early festive season and improving urban consumption. Lower inflation and supportive government policies could aid recovery. Volumes are expected to rise by mid-single digits. Margins may remain flat or dip due to competition and market-share push. Softer raw material prices may provide some relief, but anti-dumping duties on Chinese imports are a concern. Although volumes rose 8–9 per cent in FY25, revenue fell due to price cuts, rebates and discounts, compounded by weak urban demand, slow housing activity and tepid car sales. Urban demand may improve in the second half of FY26, while rural demand could benefit from a good monsoon. Manufacturers are focusing on automation, supply chain optimisation, backward integration and product innovation while leveraging existing capacity.

Capex is being directed towards product upgrades and backward integration, funded through internal accruals, with capacity utilisation at only 70 per cent. Capex by the top five manufacturers nearly halved to Rs 2,100 crore in FY25, though new entrants commissioned six plants, spending Rs 10,000 crore in the past two years. The majors have near debt-free balance sheets and aggregate liquidity exceeding Rs 5,500 crore. Industry leader Asian Paints reported a marginal 0.3 per cent YoY decline in consolidated revenue for Q1FY26 to Rs 8,939 crore. Gross margins improved 15 bps YoY to 42.7 per cent, aided by raw material cost deflation. EBITDA margins contracted 70 bps YoY to 18.2 per cent due to higher sales and marketing investments. Adjusted PAT fell 6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,100 crore.

Decorative segment volumes grew 3.9 per cent, while the industrial segment rose 8.8 per cent YoY, driven by auto and protective coatings. However, adverse product mix impacted revenue. Home décor remained weak, while institutional business slowed in some sub-segments. International business grew 11.1 per cent like-to-like, led by South Asia and the Middle East. The retail network expanded to 1.7 lakh outlets. Asian Paints has guided for capex of Rs 700–800 crore. Management remained cautious, guiding for single-digit growth in the near term. Raw material prices are expected to soften, but rupee volatility remains a key risk. The company reiterated its consolidated EBITDA margin guidance of 18–20 per cent, supported by lower raw material costs. Backward integration projects in White Cement (Dubai) and VAM-VAE Emulsion (Dahej) are on schedule, expected to boost cost efficiency and enable product differentiation.