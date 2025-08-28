Sensex, Nifty extend losses on US tariff worries; export sectors hit

Indian equities extended losses on Thursday as investors assessed the impact of fresh US tariffs on the economy and corporate earnings.

The additional 25 per cent duties, announced earlier by US President Donald Trump, came into force on Wednesday, raising the effective levy on several Indian goods to as high as 50 per cent.

Indian markets, closed on Wednesday for Ganesh Chaturthi, registered their reaction in Thursday’s session.

The Sensex closed 706 points, or 0.9 per cent lower, at 80,081, while the Nifty declined 211 points, or 0.9 per cent, to 24,501—both indices recording their second straight day of losses. The Sensex ended at its lowest since August 8, while the Nifty had previously closed below the current level on August 12. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies fell by Rs 4.3 trillion to Rs 445 trillion.

Market participants fear prolonged pressure on export-oriented sectors such as textiles, apparel, gems and jewellery, marine products and leather goods, all heavily reliant on the US market. “The steep 50 per cent tariffs will hit India’s textiles and apparel, gems and jewellery, marine (shrimp), leather and footwear the hardest,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. He added that the government’s move to extend the import duty exemption on cotton until December may provide partial relief for apparel exporters. The US trade action, aimed at penalising India for continued purchases of Russian oil, is part of Washington’s broader strategy to pressure Moscow amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. With five rounds of India–US trade talks failing to yield a breakthrough, investors remain wary of escalating frictions.

On the policy front, New Delhi is banking on GST reform proposals and selective duty relaxations to cushion domestic demand and offset external headwinds. ALSO READ: Indian banks' net interest margins likely to improve in H2 FY26: S&P “Supportive measures around GST, import duty relaxations, and the broader ‘Swadeshi’ push are expected to lend resilience to domestic markets,” added Khemka. Banks dragged the Sensex, with HDFC Bank down 1.5 per cent and ICICI Bank shedding 1.3 per cent. InterGlobe Aviation fell 5.3 per cent after a promoter stake sale. Export-linked stocks also struggled: Kitex Garments (-5 per cent), Raymond Lifestyle (-2.8 per cent), Apex Frozen Foods (-5.4 per cent), Welspun Living (-1.1 per cent), and Avanti Feeds (-0.8 per cent).