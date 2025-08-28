HDFC Bank emerges as top choice for global EM funds with record ownership

HDFC Bank has firmly established itself as the most critical emerging-market (EM) bank in global portfolios, according to analyst Steven Holden of Copley Fund Research, who publishes on Smartkarma.

India’s most valuable lender is now owned by 71 per cent of all actively managed EM funds — the highest representation in Holden’s 17-year dataset. In the past six months alone, 13 new funds have initiated positions, while only one exited, underscoring its enduring appeal to global money managers.

“HDFC Bank has been a longstanding overweight among active EM managers, though the strength of that overweight has declined since its inclusion in the MSCI EM index. Still, just over half of the managers in our analysis remain overweight the stock relative to the benchmark,” said Holden.

The bank’s strategic significance has deepened since its 2023 merger with parent Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC). The integration has created a larger balance sheet, expanded retail reach, and improved its funding profile — driving stronger allocations than rivals such as ICICI Bank, Mexico’s Banorte, Indonesia’s Bank Central Asia, and even China Construction Bank. For many “aggressive growth” funds, HDFC Bank has become a cornerstone holding. At least four — Flossbach von Storch, RBC, VanEck, and Switzerland’s Amonis — hold allocations above 7 per cent, reflecting the bank’s outsized importance. While the average portfolio weight in HDFC Bank currently stands at 1.78 per cent — slightly below its 2023 peak but well above historical norms — its prominence remains unparalleled.

Over the past year, its shares have risen nearly 20 per cent, outperforming the MSCI EM index and dramatically outpacing the Nifty 50, which has slipped 1.5 per cent. Percentage funds invested (%) HDFC Bank 71.01 ICICI Bank 60.65 Banorte 54.44 PT Bank Central Asia 47.93 Itau Unibanco 46.45 China Construction Bank 37.57 OTP Bank 33.73 China Merchants Bank 30.47 Axis Bank 28.4 Percentage fundsinvested (%)