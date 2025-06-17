Supreme Industries extends gain in weak market; stock rallies 10% in 3 days

Share price of Supreme Industries today

Shares of Supreme Industries hit an over five-month high at ₹4,178.30, gaining 4 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.4 per cent at 81,463 at 12:53 PM.

The stock of the plastic products company was trading higher for the third straight day, surging 10 per cent during this period. It was quoting at its highest level since January 3, 2025. In the past one month, Supreme Industries has outperformed the market by soaring 28 per cent, as compared to 0.75 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. It has bounced back 56 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹3,020 touched on April 7, 2025.

Supreme Industries Outlook Looking ahead, Supreme Industries aims to sustain its strong revenue growth, improve margins and optimize capital utilization and continue focus on efficiency in working capital management. The management is confident of outpacing industry growth by 3-4 per cent in FY26, targeting a 12-13 per cent volume increase. Further supporting this outlook is Supreme Industries’ recent acquisition of Wavin Pipes business from Orbia Corporation, which adds 73,000MT to its capacity and will help scale its total pipe capacity from 0.87mn MT to 1mn MT in FY26. The management expects FY26 EBITDA margin at 14.5-15.5 per cent, higher than 13.7 per cent in FY25 led by robust volumes and better realizations.

Due to the evolving geo-economic situation, exports from India to Europe, the US & erstwhile USSR countries are expected to improve in coming years. During the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), Supreme is poised to achieve a significant volume growth by aligning sales efforts to capture such new opportunities. Further, volume growth will come from expansion of business in current markets, by introducing new products & capturing high value project orders. An ongoing process of product improvement & obtaining product conformity certificates to varied international standards will continue substantiating commitment of Supreme towards quality, the company said in its FY25 annual report.

The overall demand forecast for Agriculture and Housing is encouraging. The Central Government has announced three-fold increase in capital provision in the budget for the year 2025-26 compared to amounts spent in the year 2024-25 year for augmenting drinking water supply, Supreme Industries said in its annual report dated May 22, 2025. Catch Stock Market Updates Today LIVE Meanwhile, Supreme Industries installed additional capacities by volume, additional Systems and SKUs in the existing system in the previous year. This will enable the company to enjoy adequate growth in Plastics pipe System business in current year commensurate with its installed capacity. In other segments, the company expects better business growth during the current year in Protective Packaging Products, and Composite Cylinder business compared to last year.