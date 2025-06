How to trade Bajaj Finance stock post bonus-cum-split price adjustment?

Bajaj Finance

Shares of Bajaj Finance are now traded at ex-bonus-cum-split adjusted price with effect from June 16, 2025 - the record date set by the non-banking finance company for the 4:1 bonus issue and 2:1 stock split.On Tuesday, thus far, the stock was down 2 per cent at ₹920 levels amid weakness in the broader market.Bajaj Finance share price from levels of ₹9,300 on June 13 (Friday), started trading at ₹955 levels on Monday, June 16, post adjustment of the bonus-cum-stock split ratios.As per the 4:1 bonus ratio, shareholders were entitled for 4 free shares of Bajaj Finance for every share held, thus each shareholder would now own 5 shares post the bonus adjustment. Therefore, the share price gets divided by 5.Furthermore, as per the 2:1 stock split ratio, each Bajaj Finance share with a face value of ₹2 each, were to be sub-divided into 2 equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each. Thus, resulting in the share price to be divided in the same ratio.Technically, post adjustment of these 2 corporate events, the stock seems favourably placed on the charts albeit in an overbought territory. Here's how the stock may trade in the short-to-medium term.Current Price: ₹920Upside Potential: 10.5%Support: ₹915; ₹900; ₹878Resistance: ₹955; ₹999Bajaj Finance daily chart indicates that the near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock trades above ₹900-mark; with near support seen at ₹915 and a far-off support at ₹878 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Break and sustained trade below ₹875 can dismantle the present positive set-up for the stock. On the upside, the stock faces some resistance around ₹955 levels. The stock needs to break and trade consistently above ₹955 for a likely rally towards ₹1,017 levels in the next few months. Interim resistance can be anticipated around ₹999.