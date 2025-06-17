Home / Markets / News / How to trade Bajaj Finance stock post bonus-cum-split price adjustment?

How to trade Bajaj Finance stock post bonus-cum-split price adjustment?

Technical chart suggests that Bajaj Finance stock could rally towards the ₹1,000-mark in short-to-medium term period; here are the key levels to watch out for.

share market, stock market
premium
Bajaj Finance stock trades around ₹920 post bonus-cum-stock split adjustment.
Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 1:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Bajaj Finance are now traded at ex-bonus-cum-split adjusted price with effect from June 16, 2025 - the record date set by the non-banking finance company for the 4:1 bonus issue and 2:1 stock split.  On Tuesday, thus far, the stock was down 2 per cent at ₹920 levels amid weakness in the broader market.  Bajaj Finance share price from levels of ₹9,300 on June 13 (Friday), started trading at ₹955 levels on Monday, June 16, post adjustment of the bonus-cum-stock split ratios.  As per the 4:1 bonus ratio, shareholders were entitled for 4 free shares of Bajaj Finance for every share held, thus each shareholder would now own 5 shares post the bonus adjustment. Therefore, the share price gets divided by 5.  Furthermore, as per the 2:1 stock split ratio, each Bajaj Finance share with a face value of ₹2 each, were to be sub-divided into 2 equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each. Thus, resulting in the share price to be divided in the same ratio.  ALSO READ | Time to buy shipping stocks as Baltic Dry Index rises 47% in 1-month?  Technically, post adjustment of these 2 corporate events, the stock seems favourably placed on the charts albeit in an overbought territory. Here's how the stock may trade in the short-to-medium term. 

Bajaj Finance

Current Price: ₹920  Upside Potential: 10.5%  Support: ₹915; ₹900; ₹878  Resistance: ₹955; ₹999  Bajaj Finance daily chart indicates that the near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock trades above ₹900-mark; with near support seen at ₹915 and a far-off support at ₹878 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  Break and sustained trade below ₹875 can dismantle the present positive set-up for the stock. On the upside, the stock faces some resistance around ₹955 levels. The stock needs to break and trade consistently above ₹955 for a likely rally towards ₹1,017 levels in the next few months. Interim resistance can be anticipated around ₹999. 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex dips 300 pts; Nifty below 24,900; Metal, Pharma indices fall 1%

Sensex, Nifty trade lower as Israel-Iran tensions keep investors on edge

Siemens shares rise 3% on bagging ₹4,100-crore high speed rail project

Vipul Organics shares hit 5% upper circuit on first auto industry order

RateGain Travel shares gain 2% as company partners with Air Montenegro

Topics :Bajaj FinanceTrading strategiesstocks technical analysistechnical chartsNBFC stocksThe Smart InvestorStock Splittechnical callsStock tipsStocks to buyStock Recommendations

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story