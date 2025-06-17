How to trade Bajaj Finance stock post bonus-cum-split price adjustment?

Bajaj FinanceCurrent Price: ₹920 Upside Potential: 10.5% Support: ₹915; ₹900; ₹878 Resistance: ₹955; ₹999 Bajaj Finance daily chart indicates that the near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock trades above ₹900-mark; with near support seen at ₹915 and a far-off support at ₹878 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Break and sustained trade below ₹875 can dismantle the present positive set-up for the stock. On the upside, the stock faces some resistance around ₹955 levels. The stock needs to break and trade consistently above ₹955 for a likely rally towards ₹1,017 levels in the next few months. Interim resistance can be anticipated around ₹999.
One subscription. Two world-class reads.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app