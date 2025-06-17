Last day! Aten Papers & Foam IPO ends today; check latest subscription, GMP

Aten Papers and Foam IPO Day 3 subscription status: Aten Papers IPO has entered its third day of subscription and received a muted response from investors so far, being subscribed only 99 per cent as of 10: AM on Tuesday, June 17. The SME offering received bids for 32,64,000 shares compared to 33,00,000 shares on offer, according to BSE data.
Aten Papers and Foam IPO grey market premium (GMP)
According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Aten Papers were trading at ₹106, reflecting a premium of ₹10 or 10.4 per cent against the upper band price of ₹96.
Aten Papers and Foam IPO details
The SME offering valued at around ₹31.68 crore comprises an entirely fresh issue of 3.3 million equity shares will no offer for sale (OFS) component.
Aten Papers IPO is avaiable at a price band of ₹91-96 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares. Accordingly investors can bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares and in multiples thereof, with a minimum investment requirement of ₹1,09,200 for retail investors.
As the subscription window closes today, June 17, the basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. Aten Papers shares are expected to list on the BSE SME platform on Friday, June 20, 2025.
Also Read
Skyline Financial Services is the registrar for the issue. Swastika Investmart is the book running lead manager of the Aten Papers IPO.
Aten Papers and Foam IPO objective
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company aims to utilise the net issue proceeds for capital expenditure, meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
About Aten Papers and Foam
Incorporated in 2019, Aten Papers and Foam operates as an important intermediary in the Paper Product Supply Chain. It procures paper from different paper mills and resells them to clients in the packaging products industry. It also purchases wastepaper from the stockiest and sells them to paper mills which is crucial raw material for such mills. Aten Papers's product portfolio includes a wide range of grades, thicknesses, widths, and standards for Kraft papers, Duplex boards and others according to customer specifications.