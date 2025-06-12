PaytmCurrent Price: ₹903 Upside Potential: 9.9% Downside Risk: 11% Support: ₹883; ₹867 Resistance: ₹992 Amid Thursday's fall, Paytm stock briefly dipped below its trend line support, which stands at ₹883, and found support around its 50-Day Moving Average, which stands at ₹867. This suggests that the near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain cautiously optimistic as long as the stock holds above these 2 near-term support levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART The short-term bias shall turn negative, as and when the stock registers a close below ₹883. Following which, a dip towards its long-term moving average - the 200-DMA, which stands at ₹804 levels, cannot be ruled out. ALSO READ | This tech indicator turns positive for these 3 IT stocks; details here For now, the mood at the counter is likely to remain cautious as the key momentum oscillators on the daily scale have turned negative, and the stock has been facing resistance around its weekly trend line for the last two weeks. The key weekly trend line resistance stands at ₹992. Thus, technical chart suggests a likely trading range of ₹867 - ₹992 for Paytm stock as of now. A breakout in either direction can unveil a fresh bias. ALSO READ: Paytm stock crashes 10%, sharpest intra-day fall in 16 months; here's why
One subscription. Two world-class reads.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app