Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Paytm stock crashes 10%, sharpest intra-day fall in 16 months; here's why

Paytm stock crashes 10%, sharpest intra-day fall in 16 months; here's why

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday rejected reports suggesting that a fee would be imposed on UPI transactions, calling them "completely false, baseless, and misleading".

Paytm, UPI

Paytm stock cracked on Thursday after the finance ministry denied reports on UPI charges. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Share price of One 97 Communications (Paytm) today

 
Shares of One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, dipped 10 per cent to ₹864.20 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the Finance Ministry denied reports of merchant discount rate (MDR) being charged on Unified Payments Interface (UP) transactions.
 
The share price of the financial technology (fintech) company thus recorded its sharpest intra-day trade fall in the last 16 months. Earlier, on February 2, 2024, the stock price of Paytm had tanked 20 per cent in a single trading session, on the BSE.
 
At 09:32 AM; Paytm was trading 9 per cent lower at ₹872.20, as compared to 0.16 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The counter saw huge trading volume with a combined 7.35 million shares changing hands in the first 17 minutes of trade on the NSE and BSE. Meanwhile, the stock had bounced back 47 per cent from its March 2025 low of ₹652.30 on the BSE.
 
 

Finance Ministry denies reports of fee on UPI transactions

 
The Finance Ministry on Wednesday rejected reports suggesting that a fee would be imposed on UPI transactions, calling them “completely false, baseless, and misleading”.  “Speculation and claims that the MDR will be charged on UPI transactions are completely false, baseless, and misleading,” the ministry stated in a post on social media platform X. 
 
“Such baseless and sensation-creating speculations cause needless uncertainty, fear and suspicion among our citizens. The government remains fully committed to promoting digital payments via UPI.”

Also Read

paint

Asian Paints shares rise 3% after large deal in pre-open; all details here

The 5 Best New Cryptos to Diversify Your Portfolio in 2023 and Beyond

Sterlite Tech shares rally most in 3 years on ₹2,631 crore BSNL contract

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

CE Info Systems slips 9% after 3.1 mn shares change hands on BSE

dividend yield

Adani Ent, & 19 others to go ex-date on June 13 for dividend, bonus, rights

IEX

IEX shares crash 10% on market coupling buzz; what should investors do?

 
MDR refers to the fee charged by banks or payment processing companies to merchants for processing credit and debit card transactions. In India, there's ongoing debate and discussion around MDR, particularly in relation to UPI transactions.
 
Media reports had earlier reported that the government of India was considering the introduction of  MDR charges on UPI transactions exceeding ₹3,000. 
 

Sentimentally negative for Paytm

 
The delay or non-introduction of MDR is sentimentally negative for Paytm.
 
Patym’s management in Q4 earnings call had said they believe that MDR on UPI should show up sooner rather than later.  “We do believe that based on what we're seeing in the current financial year, it could show up at any point of time. And that would bring monetization of QR deployment, acquiring and the consumer app both. And I think the numbers, et cetera, and when and how is something that continues to remain to be discussed or to be seen. And that will bring so-called monetization to UPI. We do believe that,” the management said.
 
According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), the potential introduction of MDR on UPI is expected to significantly boost Paytm’s revenue and incentivize the company to drive market share gains in consumer payments. Paytm is likely to capture around 7-8 bp of the total MDR implemented, the brokerage firm had said in the Q4 result update.
 
Paytm reported a year of recovery in business metrics during FY25. Disbursement recovery is well on track, led by healthy disbursements in merchant loans. Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) also demonstrated steady state recovery, MOFSL said with a ‘Neutral’ rating on the stock.
 
Though Paytm reduced overall loss in FY25 mainly due to business consolidation and cost optimization, analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services in the Q4FY25 result update said that they expect it to turn net profit-positive in FY26 on the back of revenue acceleration from payment as well as the financial services business, higher treasury income on cash balance boosted by recent stake sales, and lower depreciation/ESOP cost. 
 
Additionally, potential re-introduction of MDR on high-value UPI transactions and receipt of payment aggregator and wallet license (either its own or on rent) should further boost its revenue/profitability and act as a stock catalyst, the brokerage firm had said.
 
About Paytm
 
Paytm is India's leading mobile payments and financial services distribution company. Pioneer of the mobile QR payments revolution in India, Paytm builds technologies that help small businesses with payments and commerce. Paytm’s mission is to serve half a billion Indians and bring them to the mainstream economy with the help of technology.
 

More From This Section

IPO

Jainik Power & Cables IPO Day 3 update; check subscription, GMP, key dates

markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty volatile; Paytm slides 8%, Reliance Power 4%, ONGC rises 3%

PremiumMarkets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

This tech indicator turns positive for these 3 IT stocks; details here

stock market, Indian stock market

Block deals, IPOs surge as investors race to tap India's booming market

IPO

Sacheerome IPO subscribed 313x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Topics : Buzzing stocks Paytm stock market trading UPI The Smart Investor Fintech

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleNEET Results 2025Latest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon