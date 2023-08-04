Paytm up 4% as loan disbursements more-than-double in July to Rs 5,194 cr

Paytm shares advanced 3.9 per cent to Rs 797 per share on the BSE in Friday's intra-day deals after the fintech company shares a healthy business update for the month of July, 2023. At 10:14 AM, shares of the company were 2 per cent higher at Rs 783 as against 0.47 per cent gain in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.

During the month of July, Paytm catered to 93 million average monthly transacting users (MTU), up 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from 78 million MTUs seen in July 2022, on the back of growing consumer engagement on the Paytm Super App.

Besides, the company continued to strengthen its leadership in offline payments, with 8.2 million merchants paying now subscription for payment devices, amid an increase of 0.38 million in the month of July 2023.

Paytm has started selling gift vouchers to merchants, which can be offered to Paytm user on App, making individual merchant more attractive to user. Paytm has scaled up such voucher/deals substantially over\ past few months using employee base and such initiatives can add newer growth opportunities, while continuing to grow on existing strengths, believe analysts.

Further, the total merchant gross merchandise value (GMV) processed through the platform for the month of July 2023 was Rs 1.47 trillion ($17.9 billion), marking a YoY growth of 39 per cent. "We continue to see increase in GMV of non-UPI instruments like EMI and cards. We are focused on payment volumes that generate profitability for us, either through net payments margin or from direct upsell potential," the company said in an exchange filing.

As regards loans business, Paytm said loan distribution business witnessed healthy growth with total loans distributed for the month of July 2023 growing 148 per cent YoY to Rs 5,194 crore ($632 million).

During the April-June quarter of FY24 (Q1FY24), financial services and merchant payments segments led growth at 9.9 per cent/14 per cent QoQ (Adj. for UPI incentive). Thus adjusted Ebitda stood at Rs 84 crore.

Paytm’s partnered lending business has a take-rate of 3.5-3.75 per cent, including incentives on collections. Due to elevated interest rates, Paytm took a hit of 0.1 per cent in its take rates and lowered its incentive in Q1FY24. However, the company expects take rates to stabilise going forward.

"Paytm’s highest ticket size (in merchant loans) is below Rs 0.2 million, and company does not foresee any competitive pressure in this ticket size. Also, we expect further traction led by new partner additions," said analysts at Dolat Capital in a result review report.

Accounting Q1 performance, the brokerage has tweaked growth estimates to reflect slight moderation in lending business as company focuses on quality of book, while scale up is expected to continue in merchant and consumer business.

"We raise revenue estimates by 0.9 per cent/1.2 per cent for FY24/FY25E. We have scaled up Adj Ebitda margin estimate by 46/40bps for FY24/FY25E to capture increased efficiencies through operating leverage (indirect costs) and better business mix. Given the management's guidance on achieving positive free cash flow (FCF) by the end of FY24, we expect loss to lower in FY24 materially (we expect it to turn PAT positive by Q4) and report profit in FY25 annualised basis. We, therefore, up earnings by 19.6 per cent in FY24E and ~3x in FY25E on a very small base," it added. The brokerage has a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,250.