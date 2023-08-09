PB Fintech down 5% in 2 days on Bima Sugam worry; analysts say buy the dip

The over 5-per cent decline in shares of PB Fintech (parent company of Policybazaar) over the past two days is an opportunity for investors to buy the stock for the long term, suggest analysts. By comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has added about 40 points during the period.





The selling, analysts feel, is overdone as the owner of the online insurance portal remains committed to achieving profitability, and the threat from the government's online insurance portal, Bima Sugam, may be overestimated.



"Investors should use the recent dip to buy the stock as the government's portal may have its limitations in terms of efficiency, market share gains etc. Bima Sugam may not be able to match Policybazaar," said independent market analyst Ambareesh Baliga.



Drawing a parallel between ONDC and Bima Sugam, Baliga said that similar concerns had dented Zomato's stock a couple of months ago. However, April to June 2023 quarter results for financial year 2023-24 (FY24) showed that Zomato's business remains unaffected, he said.





Meanwhile government-backed Bima Sugam proposes to serve as an online insurance marketplace, similar to an e-commerce platform, where insurers will have the opportunity to offer and sell their products. Consumers can buy or renew their policies, raise claims, and receive all the related services under a single umbrella.

UPI moment? Global brokerage Macquarie has initiated coverage on PB Fintech with an 'underperform' rating, with a target price of Rs 560 - down nearly 25 per cent from the current levels, as it believes Bima Sugam may disrupt the insurance market and threaten PB Fintech's target market segment.



"Our channel checks reveal that the regulator wants this to be a 'UPI' moment in the industry. In our view, it can be a disruptive start-to-end insurance journey platform offering a seamless experience and has the potential to affect prospects for PB Fintech in the long run. We see the impact coming in the form of lower take rates and lower market share from FY25 onwards," it said in a report.

Analysts, back home, however, believe that private players, like Policybazaar, enjoy strong brand recall that may help them compete with Bima Sugam. Valuations, though, remain a concern.







"What's more worrying for PB Fintech shares is the stretched valuation. With a market capitalisation of Rs 33,000 crore and 48x FY27 P/E, the company needs to quickly turn profitable. Though it narrowed its net loss in Q1FY24, markets will closely follow its earnings for the rest of FY24," said Kranthi Bathini, director-equity strategy, WealthMills Securities.



In Q1-FY24, PB Fintech clocked in a consolidated revenue of Rs 660 crore, down 23 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)/up 32 per cent year-on-year (YoY), while it narrowed its consolidated net loss to Rs 11.2 crore YoY.

Policybazaar’s online insurance premium grew 30.9 per cent YoY (down 8.8 per cent QoQ) with management continuing to remain confident of delivering 2-3x the industry growth rate. Moreover, take rate (fees charged by a third party platform) for organic revenues improved to 16.6 per cent (up 50bp/79bp YoY/QoQ) as a result of mix change.



Bathini suggests long-term investors should hold the stock given the growth potential of new-age companies in a growing economy. Short-term investors, however, may book profit given the 48-per cent rally in the last six months, he said.

Kotak Institutional Equities has an 'Add' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 800 as it expects Policybazaar to deliver 29 per cent premium CAGR during FY23- 30 and 18 per cent from FY30-35.