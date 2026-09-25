PB Fintech faces up to 46% earnings risk from Irdai's draft rules: Analysts

According to a Jefferies report, PB Fintech may see a 10 per cent drop in new business commission rates, leading to 10-12 per cent fall in earnings.

Meanwhile, on the bourses, PB Fintech shares rebounded 4 per cent in early trade on Friday to make a high of ₹1,261.70, a day after diving 36 per cent.

READ MORE: PB Fintech may explore new business options after Irdai commission cuts Notably, PB Fintech hosted a call to discuss the implications of the Irdai's proposal and indicated that the changes, if implemented, could result in a potential 30 per cent hit to FY28 core online insurance revenue.

According to the company, General insurance (GI) economics could fall sharply as it sees the Net Premium Valuation (NPV) of GI business dropping to 35-40 per cent of current levels, implying a 60–65 per cent cut.

As per Motilal Oswal's assessment, if FY28 core online insurance revenue estimates are lowered by 30 per cent, without factoring in any adjustments to expenses or additional revenue streams highlighted by the company, the earnings estimates would decline by 46 per cent. On these earnings, the PB Fintech stock would trade at 73x.