Kaynes Technology share price climbs 9% on strong Q4; profit surges 43% YoY

Kaynes Technology share price: Electronics manufacturing company Kaynes Technology share price were buzzing in trade on the last trading day of the week i.e. Friday, May 16, with the scrip rallying 8.51 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 6,836.10 per share.

However, at 10:40 AM, Kaynes Technology share price pared gains, and was trading at ₹6,493.25, up 3.08 per cent. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.30 per cent lower at 82,283.88 level.

What is the reason behind the rally in Kaynes Technology share price?

Kaynes Technology share price zoomed after the company posted strong results in the fourth quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25).

The company’s profit zoomed 43 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹116.2 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25), from ₹81.3 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2024 (Q4FY24).

Its revenue surged 54 per cent annually to ₹984.5 crore, from ₹637.3 crore in Q4FY24.

Subsequently, Ebitda margin expanded 211 basis points (bps) to 17.1 per cent in the March quarter of FY25, from 14.9 per cent in the March quarter of FY24.

Ramesh Kunhikannan, managing director and promoter, Kaynes Technology India said, “Our orderbook stood at ₹6,596.9 crore as of March 31, 2025, providing strong revenue visibility for FY26 and beyond, giving us confidence to sustain the growth momentum. Our Ebitda margins for FY25 grew to 15.1 per cent and the PAT margins improved to 10.8 per cent. This is a result of our constant endeavour to focus on complex and high margin segments. We expect to sustain this profitable growth and continue to work towards improving efficiencies.”

"With our recent acquisition of August Electronics in Canada, we have strengthened our North American footprint, added manufacturing capabilities in Canada and large high-margin customers. Following this acquisition, we are well positioned to present a compelling opportunity to these customers more comprehensively, positioning the Canada-India alliance as a strategic alternative to China-based sourcing. We are continuously looking to add new capabilities and geographies through a mix of organic and inorganic strategies," Kunhikannan added.

About Kaynes Technology

Kaynes Technology is an integrated electronics manufacturer in India, offering comprehensive end-to-end and IoT-enabled solutions.

With over 30 years of expertise in the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector, Kaynes provides a full spectrum of services—from conceptual design and process engineering to integrated manufacturing and complete life cycle support.

The company serves a wide range of industries including Automotive, Industrial, Electric Vehicles (EVs), Aerospace, Space, Strategic Electronics, Medical, Railways, IoT, and Information Technology (IT).

Kaynes operates 16 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities capable of producing high-mix, high-value products at varying volumes to meet diverse industry needs.

Additionally, it runs service centres in Cochin and Mumbai, supporting clients in the Railway, Aerospace, Defence, and Industrial sectors.