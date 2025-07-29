PB Fintech Q1 preview: What to expect from the operator of Policybazaar?

PB Fintech, Policybazaar, Q1 results preview: PB Fintech, operator of Policybazaar, is slated to release its first quarter (Q1FY26) results on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

PB Fintech Q1 results 2025: Profit estimates

Brokerages tracked by Business Standard estimate PB Fintech's net profit to jump 431.58 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) on average, to ₹101 crore as compared to ₹19 crore. However, sequentially, the net profit is expected to decline 41 per cent from ₹170.65 crore in Q4FY25.

PB Fintech Q1 results 2025: Revenue expectations

The company's revenue for the quarter under review is expected to increase 35 per cent in the first quarter (Q1FY26), on average, to ₹1,364 crore as compared to ₹1,010.5 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the revenue is poised to decline 9.6 per cent from ₹1,507.9 crore in Q4FY25.

Investors and analysts will eye management commentary around growth. Check List of Q1 results today