PB Fintech Q1 preview: What to expect from the operator of Policybazaar?
PB Fintech, Policybazaar, Q1 results preview: PB Fintech will release its Q1 numbers on Thursday, July 31, 2025; here's what analysts expectSirali Gupta Mumbai
PB Fintech, Policybazaar, Q1 results preview: PB Fintech, operator of Policybazaar, is slated to release its first quarter (Q1FY26) results on Thursday, July 31, 2025.
PB Fintech Q1 results 2025: Profit estimates
Brokerages tracked by Business Standard estimate PB Fintech's net profit to jump 431.58 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) on average, to ₹101 crore as compared to ₹19 crore. However, sequentially, the net profit is expected to decline 41 per cent from ₹170.65 crore in Q4FY25.
PB Fintech Q1 results 2025: Revenue expectations
The company's revenue for the quarter under review is expected to increase 35 per cent in the first quarter (Q1FY26), on average, to ₹1,364 crore as compared to ₹1,010.5 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the revenue is poised to decline 9.6 per cent from ₹1,507.9 crore in Q4FY25.
Investors and analysts will eye management commentary around growth.
Check List of Q1 results today
Here’s how brokerages expect PB Fintech to perform in Q1:
Nuvama Institutional Equities: The brokerage expects strong core platform business premium growth of 40 per cent to drive existing business revenue growth.
Consolidated revenue for the quarter is pegged at ₹1,372.1 crore as compared to ₹1,010.5 crore Y-o-Y. The company’s margin is expected to improve as operating leverage kicks in.
The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) is anticipated at ₹ 100.6 crore as against ₹49.3 crore a year ago.
JM Financial Institutional Securities: Analysts at JM Financial forecast insurance premium to grow 35 per cent Y-o-Y (-6.4 per cent Q-o-Q). Disbursals are likely to decline by 13 per cent Y-o-Y.
On a consolidated basis, revenue is expected to grow 34 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,355.5 crore as compared to ₹1,010.5 crore, led by 35 per cent growth in Policybazaar and 26 per cent growth in Paisabazaar.
Ebitda margin is likely to improve 485 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to reach 1 per cent, leading to Ebitda profit of ₹13.1 crore, and adjusted Ebitda is expected to reach at 3.7 per cent in Q1, 128 bps Y-o-Y improvement to ₹50.6 crore, as against ₹24.8 crore.
B&K Securities: According to the brokerage, PB Fintech has continued its trajectory of healthy topline growth, coupled with improving performance in the bottomline on a Y-o-Y basis.
B&K expects revenue to come in at ₹1,363.8 crore as compared to ₹1,010.5 crore a year ago. Adjusted profit after tax (PAT) is pegged at ₹128.6 crore, as compared to ₹19 crore a year ago.
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices