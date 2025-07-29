Home / Markets / News / PB Fintech Q1 preview: What to expect from the operator of Policybazaar?

PB Fintech Q1 preview: What to expect from the operator of Policybazaar?

PB Fintech, Policybazaar, Q1 results preview: PB Fintech will release its Q1 numbers on Thursday, July 31, 2025; here's what analysts expect

Sirali Gupta
Jul 29 2025 | 1:13 PM IST
PB Fintech, Policybazaar, Q1 results preview: PB Fintech, operator of Policybazaar, is slated to release its first quarter (Q1FY26) results on Thursday, July 31, 2025. 

PB Fintech Q1 results 2025: Profit estimates

Brokerages tracked by Business Standard estimate PB Fintech's net profit to jump 431.58 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) on average, to ₹101 crore as compared to ₹19 crore. However, sequentially, the net profit is expected to decline 41 per cent from ₹170.65 crore in Q4FY25.

PB Fintech Q1 results 2025: Revenue expectations

The company's revenue for the quarter under review is expected to increase 35 per cent in the first quarter (Q1FY26), on average, to ₹1,364 crore as compared to ₹1,010.5 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the revenue is poised to decline 9.6 per cent from ₹1,507.9 crore in Q4FY25.
 
Investors and analysts will eye management commentary around growth. 

Check List of Q1 results today

Here’s how brokerages expect PB Fintech to perform in Q1:

Nuvama Institutional Equities: The brokerage expects strong core platform business premium growth of 40 per cent to drive existing business revenue growth.
 
Consolidated revenue for the quarter is pegged at ₹1,372.1 crore as compared to ₹1,010.5 crore Y-o-Y. The company’s margin is expected to improve as operating leverage kicks in. 
 
The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) is anticipated at ₹ 100.6 crore as against ₹49.3 crore a year ago. 
 
JM Financial Institutional Securities: Analysts at JM Financial forecast insurance premium to grow 35 per cent Y-o-Y (-6.4 per cent Q-o-Q). Disbursals are likely to decline by 13 per cent Y-o-Y. 
 
On a consolidated basis, revenue is expected to grow 34 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,355.5 crore as compared to ₹1,010.5 crore, led by 35 per cent growth in Policybazaar and 26 per cent growth in Paisabazaar. 
 
Ebitda margin is likely to improve 485 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to reach 1 per cent, leading to Ebitda profit of ₹13.1 crore, and adjusted Ebitda is expected to reach at 3.7 per cent in Q1, 128 bps Y-o-Y improvement to ₹50.6 crore, as against ₹24.8 crore.
 
B&K Securities: According to the brokerage, PB Fintech has continued its trajectory of healthy topline growth, coupled with improving performance in the bottomline on a Y-o-Y basis.  
 
B&K expects revenue to come in at ₹1,363.8 crore as compared to ₹1,010.5 crore a year ago. Adjusted profit after tax (PAT) is pegged at ₹128.6 crore, as compared to ₹19 crore a year ago. 

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

