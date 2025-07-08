Home / Markets / News / PC Jeweller shares drop 10% after NSE, BSE place stock under surveillance

PC Jeweller shares drop 10% after NSE, BSE place stock under surveillance

At 01:35 PM, PC Jeweller shares were trading at ₹17.80, down by 4.81 per cent on the National Stock Exchange.

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets
At 01:35 PM, PC Jeweller shares were trading at ₹17.80, down by 4.81 per cent on the National Stock Exchange.
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 3:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
PC Jeweller share price today: Shares of PC Jeweller witnessed a sharp drop of 10 per cent, logging an intraday low of ₹16.83 on Tuesday after both the exchanges, BSE and NSE, placed the stock under the additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework. This comes after the shares of the company experienced a strong bull run, rallying over 30 per cent in just two trading sessions.
 
At 01:35 PM, PC Jeweller shares were trading at ₹17.80, down by 4.81 per cent on the National Stock Exchange. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares of the small-cap company have surged over 18 per cent on the NSE.

What is ASM?

ASM or additional surveillance measure is a framework used by exchanges, NSE and BSE, to monitor trade-related activities of listed securities. The surveillance tool helps in the discovery of unusual trading patterns, such as excessive volatility, abnormal price movements or concentrated trading volumes. This mechanism is mainly aimed at protecting retail investors from speculative or manipulative market activities. Stocks placed under ASM are often subject to increased restrictions to limit the trading activity in the security. The once multibagger jewellery stock surged over 40 per cent in the last 5 trading sessions on the D-street, which eventually prompted exchanges to place the stock under the ASM framework. Check the list of stocks placed under ASM.   

PC Jeweller Q1FY26

In a recent quarterly update, the company said that it achieved a standalone revenue growth of 80 per cent (approx.) compared to the same quarter of the previous fiscal. PC Jeweller saw an increased demand trend, backed by weddings and festive purchases during the quarter. Meanwhile, the company has also reduced its debt by over 50 per cent during FY25."The Company is targeting and is confident of discharging its complete obligations due towards its bankers by the end of FY 2026 and thereby become debt free," the exchange filing read.    

PC Jeweller fundraise

Besides the ongoing scrutiny in the equity market, the company is currently planning fundraising options. A board meeting is scheduled for later this week to consider and approve the proposal.
 
In a recent exchange filing, PC Jeweller stated that it is planning to raise funds via the issuance of securities by preferential allotment. "...a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, July 10, 2025, inter-alia, to consider and approve the raising of funds through the issuance of securities by way of preferential allotment subject to the receipt of necessary shareholders’, regulatory, statutory and other applicable approvals, if any, and determination of the issue price,: the exchange filing read.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty waver; Mkt breadth favour bears; SMIDs slip; BSE, Nuvama in focus

NFO Alert! Bandhan MF launches Multi-Factor Fund; check key details here

Premium

Penny stock up 25% this July; chart hints at further 50% upside potential

Premium

Schloss Bangalore stock up 5% as Morgan Stanley initiates with 'Overweight'

Travel Food Services IPO sees weak demand; subscription lags at 15%, GMP 2%

Topics :Stock MarketBuzzing stocksstocksMarketsPC Jeweller sharePC Jewellers

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story