PC Jeweller shares drop 10% after NSE, BSE place stock under surveillance

PC Jeweller share price today: Shares of PC Jeweller witnessed a sharp drop of 10 per cent, logging an intraday low of ₹16.83 on Tuesday after both the exchanges, BSE and NSE, placed the stock under the additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework. This comes after the shares of the company experienced a strong bull run, rallying over 30 per cent in just two trading sessions.

At 01:35 PM, PC Jeweller shares were trading at ₹17.80, down by 4.81 per cent on the National Stock Exchange. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares of the small-cap company have surged over 18 per cent on the NSE.

What is ASM? ASM or additional surveillance measure is a framework used by exchanges, NSE and BSE, to monitor trade-related activities of listed securities. The surveillance tool helps in the discovery of unusual trading patterns, such as excessive volatility, abnormal price movements or concentrated trading volumes. This mechanism is mainly aimed at protecting retail investors from speculative or manipulative market activities. Stocks placed under ASM are often subject to increased restrictions to limit the trading activity in the security. The once multibagger jewellery stock surged over 40 per cent in the last 5 trading sessions on the D-street, which eventually prompted exchanges to place the stock under the ASM framework. Check the list of stocks placed under ASM.

PC Jeweller Q1FY26 In a recent quarterly update, the company said that it achieved a standalone revenue growth of 80 per cent (approx.) compared to the same quarter of the previous fiscal. PC Jeweller saw an increased demand trend, backed by weddings and festive purchases during the quarter. Meanwhile, the company has also reduced its debt by over 50 per cent during FY25."The Company is targeting and is confident of discharging its complete obligations due towards its bankers by the end of FY 2026 and thereby become debt free," the exchange filing read. PC Jeweller fundraise Besides the ongoing scrutiny in the equity market, the company is currently planning fundraising options. A board meeting is scheduled for later this week to consider and approve the proposal.