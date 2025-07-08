NFO Alert! Bandhan MF launches Multi-Factor Fund; check key details here

Bandhan Multi-Factor Fund: Bandhan Mutual Fund has launched the Bandhan Multi-Factor Fund, an open-ended equity scheme investing based on adaptive and evolving multi-factor quantitative model theme. The new fund offer (NFO) will open on Thursday, July 10, 2025 and close on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

This multi-factor fund offers a diversified exposure by blending four time-tested investment factors including Momentum, Value, Quality, and Low Volatility into a single portfolio.

According to the Scheme Information Document (SID), the performance of the scheme will be benchmarked against the BSE 200 Total Return Index. The portfolio is constructed from the top 250 large and mid-cap companies, using a data-driven approach based on four key factors. After scoring and shortlisting, around 50-65 stocks are selected within a defined risk management framework.

Vishal Kapoor, chief executive officer at Bandhan AMC, said that as markets become increasingly dynamic, investors need strategies that can adapt and remain resilient through cycles. Multi-factor investing has emerged as a compelling equity strategy, especially in a market where no single factor consistently leads across all conditions. "Momentum tends to perform well in bull markets, value during recoveries, quality in slowdowns, and low volatility in uncertain phases. By combining these factors, the Bandhan Multi-Factor Fund aims to reduce reliance on any one factor and enhance overall risk-adjusted returns,” he added. During the NFO, investors can invest a minimum of ₹1,000 and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter. Through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), the minimum investment amount is ₹100 and can be increased in multiples of ₹1 thereafter, with a minimum of 6 installments required.