Penny stock up 25% this July; chart hints at further 50% upside potential

Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power)Current Price: ₹22.86 Likely Target: ₹34.30 Upside Potential: 50% Support: ₹21.55; ₹20.25 Resistance: ₹23.90; ₹25.54; ₹27.75; ₹31.60 Given the sharp rally at the counter, JP Power stock is seen trading on a buoyant note on the daily and weekly time-frames. Technical chart suggests that the short-term bias is likely to remain bullish as long as the stock sustains above ₹21.55 levels; whereas the medium-term chart shows a positive bias as long as ₹20.25 levels is held. ALSO READ | JK Tyre, Timken among 5 smallcap stocks with up to 27% upside potential At present levels, the stock is seen testing the yearly Fibonacci hurdle around ₹23.90 levels. Breakout and sustained trade above the same can potentially open the doors for a sharp rally towards ₹34.30 levels - which will be 1.682 retracement level of the preceding year. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹25.54, ₹27.75 and ₹31.60 levels, suggests the long-term chart. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
One subscription. Two world-class reads.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app