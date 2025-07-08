Penny stock up 25% this July; chart hints at further 50% upside potential

JP Power stock needs to break and trade consistently above ₹23.90 levels to open the doors for a sharper rally towards ₹34 levels, suggests the long-term technical charts.

premium Jaiprakash Power stock is likely to trade with a favourable bias above ₹20, suggests technical chart. (Photo: Shutterstock)