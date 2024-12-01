Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mcap of 9 of top-10 most valued firms surges Rs 2.29 trn; LIC top gainer

LIC
The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) jumped Rs 60,656.72 crore to Rs 6,23,202.02 crore, the most among the top-10 firms |(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2024 | 10:44 AM IST
The combined market valuation of nine of the top-10 most valued firms surged Rs 2,29,589.86 crore last week, with Life Insurance Corporation of India emerging as the biggest gainer, in tandem with a rally in benchmark indices.

Last week, BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 685.68 points or 0.86 per cent and NSE Nifty climbed 223.85 points or 0.93 per cent.

The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) jumped Rs 60,656.72 crore to Rs 6,23,202.02 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

HDFC Bank added Rs 39,513.97 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 13,73,932.11 crore.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries surged Rs 35,860.79 crore to Rs 17,48,991.54 crore and that of Bharti Airtel soared Rs 32,657.06 crore to Rs 9,26,725.90 crore.

State Bank of India's market capitalisation (mcap) climbed Rs 20,482 crore to Rs 7,48,775.62 crore and that of ICICI Bank rallied Rs 15,858.02 crore to Rs 9,17,724.24 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's valuation went up by Rs 11,947.67 crore to Rs 5,86,516.72 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) climbed Rs 10,058.28 crore to Rs 15,46,207.79 crore.

The mcap of ITC went up by Rs 2,555.35 crore to Rs 5,96,828.28 crore.

However, the mcap of Infosys declined by Rs 18,477.5 crore to Rs 7,71,674.33 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, ITC and Hindustan Unilever.

First Published: Dec 01 2024 | 10:44 AM IST

