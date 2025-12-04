Petronet LNG shares rise 4% on 15-year contract with ONGC; check details

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Petronet LNG shares have gained 4 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹279.95 per share. The buying interest came after the company entered into a 15-years ethane unloading, storage and handling (USH) services binding term sheet with Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

At 10:37 AM, Petronet LNG share price was trading 3.57 per cent higher at ₹278.55 per share on BSE. Meanwhile, ONGC shares were trading 0.62 per cent higher at ₹241.55 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.38 per cent at 85,426.01.

The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹41,782.5 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹349.2, and its 52-week low was at ₹266.45.

According to the filing, Petronet LNG is developing ethane unloading, storage and handling (USH) facilities with ethane storage tank capacity of 1,70,000 cubic meters at Dahej, Gujarat. The company is also constructing a unique third jetty at Dahej, which will be capable of handling Ethane and Propane in addition to LNG. As per the terms in the binding term sheet, Petronet LNG is expected to earn a gross revenue of about ₹5,000 crore over the total contract duration of 15 years. The transaction shall commence from FY 2028-2029. ALSO READ: Vedanta rallies 10% in 8 days, hits new high; what's driving metal stock? Petronet LNG's under-construction unique third jetty will facilitate unloading, storage and handling of ethane, propane and LNG at Dahej and will be the first-of-its-kind in India, which shall be made available for third-party imports. This step of the company underscores its commitment to enabling the growth of downstream industries such as the Petrochemical sector through world-class import infrastructure for ethane and propane in addition to its existing LNG regasification infrastructure.