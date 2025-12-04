Home / Markets / News / Mukka Proteins shares hit 20% upper circuit as JV wins ₹474-crore order

Mukka Proteins shares hit 20% upper circuit as JV wins ₹474-crore order

Under the contract, the JV will treat and dispose of legacy leachate accumulated in Mittaganahalli and Kannur landfill sites

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 9:34 AM IST
Mukka Proteins shares hit the 20 per cent upper circuit in the morning deals on the BSE, at ₹30.25 per share. The buying interest came after the company’s joint venture (JV) with Hardik Gowda and MS Jathin Infra secured ₹474 crore order from Bengaluru Solid Waste Management.
 
At 9:23 AM, Mukka Proteins’ share price was trading 14.64 per cent higher at ₹28.9 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.08 per cent at 85,036.88.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹867 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹43.5, and its 52-week low was at ₹23.87.  
 
Under the contract, the JV will treat and dispose of legacy leachate accumulated in Mittaganahalli and Kannur landfill sites. The project will be completed in four years or till treatment and disposal of legacy leachate accumulated in the landfill site, whichever is earliest.
 
“We hereby inform you that the Company’s JV with Hardik Gowda and MS Jathin Infra Private Limited has received a work order of ₹4,74,89,14,500 (Rupees Four Hundred Seventy-Four Crore Eighty-Nine Lakh Fourteen Thousand Five Hundred Only) exclusive of GST from Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) dated December 3, 2025, for the work of “Treatment and disposal of legacy leachate accumulated in Mittaganahalli & Kannur Landfill sites”,” the filing read.   CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
 
Mukka Proteins is an animal protein company, primarily engaged in the production of fish meal, fish oil and fish soluble paste as well as developing alternative proteins such as black soldier fly (BSF) insect meal in the animal food segment.
 
Mukka Group is one of the pioneers in the fishmeal industry, having set up one of India’s first steam-sterilised fishmeal plants. The management of Mukka Proteins is committed to being the employer of choice, attracting and retaining the best of professionals. By developing a structure, systems and workplace culture that provides challenging jobs, rewards performance and delivers opportunities continuously, the group is striving to get the best out of its most valuable asset - its people.  It is also one of the first companies in our industry to be EU certified and also listed in Chinese AQSIQ (Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine). 

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

