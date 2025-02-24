Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Pfizer shares gain 9% after board approves agreement with Mylan Pharma

Pfizer shares gain 9% after board approves agreement with Mylan Pharma

Under the agreement, the company with Mylan Pharma will market and sell two brands Ativan and Pacitane. The contract is for five years within the territory of India

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Pfizer shares jumped 8.6 per cent in Monday's trade on BSE, logging an intraday high at Rs 4,448.35 per share. The stock gained after the company's board approved entering into a marketing and supply agreement with Mylan Pharmaceuticals.
 
Around 10:27 AM, Pfizer share price was up 6.36 per cent at Rs 4,355 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.98 per cent at 74,573.88. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 19,835.53 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 6,452.85 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 4,012.65 per share.
 
Under the agreement, the company with Mylan Pharma will market and sell two brands Ativan and Pacitane. The contract is for five years within the territory of India.  
 
"We hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today, which commenced on February 20, 2025, and concluded on February 21, 2025, have approved a proposal today, to enter into a Marketing and Supply Agreement with Mylan Pharmaceuticals Private Limited (Mylan) for Marketing and Sale of two brands of the Company, viz., Ativan and Pacitane," the filing read. 
 
Mylan has a good presence in the Central Nervous System therapy area with skilled resources for engagement with super specialists namely neurologists and psychiatrists. This arrangement with Mylan will enhance the distribution and in-clinic presence of the products of the Company, as per the filing.

Also Read

Pfizer beats profit estimates on heart disease drug, Covid vaccine sales

Pfizer Q3 results: Net profit falls 2% to Rs 128 cr, revenue at Rs 538 cr

Nifty outlook indecisive, says Vinay Rajani; picks 2 stocks to buy today

In relief for investors, Pfizer 2025 profit forecast in line with estimates

Ex Pfizer CEO, CFO not to involve in Starboard's campaign on drugmaker

 
Pfizer is a global pharmaceutical company known for developing and manufacturing a wide range of medicines and vaccines. It is involved in research and development across various therapeutic areas, including oncology, cardiology, immunology, and vaccines.
 
One of the company's most notable products in recent years was the Covid-19 vaccine, developed in partnership with BioNTech. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was one of the first vaccines authorized for emergency use to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
In the past one year, Pfizer shares have lost 6.5 per cent against Sensex's rise of 3 per cent. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 780 pts, Nifty tests 22,550 in broad-based selling

FIIs may not return to India soon; China remains a better bet: Analysts

IT stocks: Nifty IT index slips over 2% on fears of slowing US economy

Adani Green, Suzlon, Swan Energy: Stocks with biggest drop in PE ratio

SBI share price hits 52-week low as InCred Equities downgrades to 'Hold'

Topics :PfizerBuzzing stocksMARKETS TODAYMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50stock market trading

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story