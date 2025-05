PI Ind, Hero Moto, Insecticides India: Analyst pick 3 stocks to buy today

PI Industries share:

Buy above ₹3,780

Stop loss: ₹3,630

Share price target: ₹4,050

Insecticides India share:

Buy between ₹750-810

Stop loss: ₹650

Share price target: ₹1,100-1,300

On the weekly time frame, Insecticides share price has given a breakout above its 23-week resistance, indicating a bullish shift in trend. A decline in volume on sell days, coupled with a steady rise during buy days, suggests accumulation by market participants. The share price is trading above major EMAs, reinforcing the positive trend. The RSI is moving in the northern direction, supporting the ongoing price action. Additionally, the DI+ is above DI−, confirming the uptrend, while the ADX above DI− signals strength in the current move. Overall, the stock reflects a strong bullish structure with potential for further upside.