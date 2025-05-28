PI Ind, Hero Moto, Insecticides India: Analyst pick 3 stocks to buy today

Stocks to Buy Now

PI Industries share:

Buy above ₹3,780

Stop loss: ₹3,630

Share price target: ₹4,050

PI Industries share price has taken support at the 50-EMA on the monthly chart and rebounded above the 21-EMA and 9-EMA, indicating a strong positive trend. On the daily chart, PI Industries stock is moving within a rising parallel channel, with a recent shortfall near the lower band suggesting potential for an upward breakout. Increased volumes on buying days signal strong buyer interest. Additionally, the RSI is positioned in the higher zone, supporting bullish momentum. Overall, the technical setup indicates strength, with expectations of further upside

Insecticides India share:

Buy between ₹750-810

Stop loss: ₹650

Share price target: ₹1,100-1,300

On the weekly time frame, Insecticides share price has given a breakout above its 23-week resistance, indicating a bullish shift in trend. A decline in volume on sell days, coupled with a steady rise during buy days, suggests accumulation by market participants. The share price is trading above major EMAs, reinforcing the positive trend. The RSI is moving in the northern direction, supporting the ongoing price action. Additionally, the DI+ is above DI−, confirming the uptrend, while the ADX above DI− signals strength in the current move. Overall, the stock reflects a strong bullish structure with potential for further upside.

Hero MotoCorp share:

Buy between ₹4,200-4,350

Stop loss: ₹3,900

Share price target: ₹5,050-5,300

Hero MotoCorp share price appears to be riding the third sub-wave of its first impulsive wave, suggesting the early stages of a larger uptrend. The stock is trading above its major EMAs, which supports the bullish momentum. An increase in volume during recent sessions indicates growing buying interest. The Directional Indicator shows DI+ above DI−, confirming the uptrend, while the ADX trading above DI− signals strength in the current move. This confluence of wave structure, moving averages, volume, and directional indicators suggests a strong bullish setup with potential for continued upside in the near term.

Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza. Views expressed are his own