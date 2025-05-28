Stocks to Watch today: LIC, ITC, Hindustan Copper, Bharat Forge, Bosch

Stocks to Watch Today, Wednesday, May 28, 2025: Indian benchmark indices are poised for a cautious start on Wednesday, even after their Asian peers advanced, tracking gains on Wall Street.

GIFT Nifty hinted at a negative start for domestic stocks. The early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was down 12 points or 0.05 per cent at 24,850 as of 7:25 AM.

Asian equities advanced, taking cues from Wall Street's biggest rally in over two weeks. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei was higher by 0.83 per cent while South Korea's Kospi was up 1.7 per cent.

Equity benchmarks in the US rallied on Tuesday after the consumer confidence rebounded sharply in May from a near five-year low. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.05 per cent and 1.78 per cent, respectively.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex settled 624.82 points or 0.76 per cent lower at 81,551.6, while the Nifty50 fell 174.95 points or 0.7 per cent to end at 24,826.2. FIIs bought shares worth ₹348.45 crore, while DIIs net bought equities worth ₹10,104.6 crore.

Meanwhile, below are some of the stocks to watch during today’s session:

Q4 earnings corner:

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL): The State-owned telecom company The State-owned telecom company reported a net profit of ₹280 crore in Q4FY25 , registering gains for the second consecutive quarter, a first for the company. However, the overall loss for FY25 stood at ₹2,247 crore, a 58 per cent reduction from ₹5,370 crore in FY24.

EID Parry (India): The sugar manufacturer reported a consolidated profit after tax of ₹539.44 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, against ₹294.30 crore in the same quarter of the last financial year.

JK Lakshmi Cement: The company The company reported a 19.2 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹193.17 crore for March quarter FY25, helped by volume growth and cost efficiencies. Revenue from operations was up 6.5 per cent year-on-year at Rs 1,897.62 crore in the March quarter.

Hindustan Copper: The state-owned firm The state-owned firm reported a 51.8 per cent increase in consolidated profit at Rs 189.48 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The consolidated income of the company during the fourth quarter rose to Rs 777.28 crore, over Rs 585.22 crore in the year-ago period.

Other stocks in news:

ITC: British American Tobacco plc (BAT) said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Tobacco Manufacturers (India) Limited (TMI), intends to sell 2.3 per cent of the issued ordinary share capital in ITC Limited to institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuild process (block trade).

Coal India, Hindustan Zinc and Oil India: These three companies bagged critical and strategic mineral blocks, as part of India's fifth-tranche auctioning of Potash and Halite mines. While Hindustan Zinc and Oil India won the Potash and Halite blocks, Coal India bagged the Graphite and Vanadium mineral block.

Tata Steel: The steel manufacturer has filed a fresh Writ Petition before the Delhi High Court seeking ₹757.14 crore compensation, along with applicable interest, for a cancelled coal block. The next hearing is scheduled for September 21, 2025.

Vedanta: The company will hold a board meeting on May 30, 2025, to consider issuing Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) via private placement for routine financing and refinancing purposes.

Bharat Forge: The Delhi High Court allowed Bharat Forge and BF Infrastructure’s appeal, setting aside a ₹77 crore arbitral award. The court ruled the arbitrator’s unilateral appointment void, dismissing Mr. Tarsem Jain’s enforcement petition.

Jupiter Wagon: The company's arm, Jupiter Electric Mobility, signed an MoU with Pickkup to deploy 300 JEM TEZ electric vehicles by year-end, advancing sustainable logistics and supporting the PM e-DRIVE clean mobility initiative.