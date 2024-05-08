Home / Markets / News / Pidilite Industries falls over 5% after Q4 results miss street estimates

Pidilite Industries falls over 5% after Q4 results miss street estimates

Pidilite Industries' revenue from operations surged nearly 8 per cent to Rs 2,901.9 crore, as against Rs 2,689 crore in the same quarter a year ago

Pidilite Industries | Photo: Wikipedia
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 10:13 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Adhesive maker Pidilite Industries shares fell as much as 5.49 per cent on Wednesday after the company announced its quarter-ending march results (Q4FY24), missing street estimates..

Pidilite Industries’ profit rose 6.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 304.3 crore for the fourth quarter of financial year 2024 (Q4FY24), from Rs 285.9 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal (Q4FY23)

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Pidilite Industries’ revenue from operations surged nearly 8 per cent to Rs 2,901.9 crore, as against Rs 2,689 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), also known as operating profit, rose 25.6 per cent to Rs 576.9 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal, as opposed to Rs 459 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal. Its margin, meanwhile, zoomed 280 basis points (bps) to 19.9 per cent in Q4FY24, from 17.1 per cent a year ago.

Pidilite Industries’ net sales for the year stood at Rs 12,337 crore while net sales for Q4FY24 stood at Rs 2,890 crore.

The board of directors have recommended a dividend of Rs 16 per equity share of Rs 1 each for FY24. 

The dividend will be paid to the shareholders within a period of 30 days, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the 55th Annual General Meeting, subject .

Furthermore, Pidilite Industries’ underlying volume growth (UVG) remained robust at 15 per cent against (10 per cent in the previous quarter (Q3FY24). Consumer & Bazaar (C&B) segment revenue grew 6 per cent annually to o Rs 2,250 crore.

On Q4FY24 performance, the company said that there may be short-term softness in the demand environment; however, the company remains optimistic about market demand in the medium term, with an overall increase in construction activities, government spending, and increasing prosperity.  

Both urban and rural markets grew, with rural markets outpacing urban growth, the company added.

At 9:58 AM, Pidilite Industries shares were trading 4.60 per cent lower at Rs 2,815. By comparison, S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.34 per cent lower at  73,259.84 levels.

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election result 2023: Date, where & where to watch

Pidilite sticks: Fevicol maker on a high, but sharp margin gains unlikely

Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023 result: Date, time & where to watch

Pidilite, Nestle: Select stks in Rahul Gandhi's portfolio can dip up to 12%

Dr Reddy's, Pidilite, UB, HZL, Voltas among six stocks to watch today

Indian govt bond yields seen rangebound as traders await fresh cues

TBO Tek IPO opens today: Check price band, GMP, analysis, financials

Gold slips on strong Dollar, may range-trade in near term: Check details

Stocks to watch on May 8: IRB Infra, IGL, Sonata Software, IDBI Bank, SJVN

Silver in uptrend as US yields dip, may hit Rs 85,000-mark on MCX

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :PidilitePidilite IndustriesBuzzing stocksbuzzing stockBSE NSEBSE NSE equityMARKETS TODAYMarkets Sensex NiftySensex Nifty declineS&P BSE SensexBSE SensexNifty50

First Published: May 08 2024 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story