Pine Labs rises 3% on posting Q2 result; Emkay maintains 'Reduce' rating

Pine Labs Q2 results: Key highlights
- Fintech firm Pine Labs reported a consolidated net profit of ₹5.97 crore in Q2FY26, as compared to a loss of ₹32.01 crore in Q2FY25. Sequentially, the company’s net profit grew 24.63 per cent from ₹4.79 crore in Q1FY26.
- The company’s revenue from operations grew 17.82 per cent to ₹649.9 crore in Q2FY26 from ₹551.57 crore in Q2FY25.
- Pine Labs crossed a cumulative one million merchants in Q2 FY26.
- The management said, “Q3 typically delivers the highest revenue for our business due to festive seasonality. Q2 FY26—despite being a non-seasonal quarter—delivered 8 per cent higher revenue over the peak of the previous FY (Q3 FY25).” READ MORE
Brokerage view
Pine Labs listing
