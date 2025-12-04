Pine Labs rises 3% on posting Q2 result; Emkay maintains 'Reduce' rating

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Pine Labs, listed in November, shares rose 2.5 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹253.9 per share. The buying interest came after the company reported its September quarter (Q2FY26) results.

At 10:41 AM, Pine Labs’ share price was trading 0.63 per cent higher at ₹249.15 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.41 per cent at 85,455.51.

The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹28,609.31 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹283.7, and its 52-week low was at ₹231.

Pine Labs Q2 results: Key highlights

Fintech firm Pine Labs reported a consolidated net profit of ₹5.97 crore in Q2FY26, as compared to a loss of ₹32.01 crore in Q2FY25. Sequentially, the company’s net profit grew 24.63 per cent from ₹4.79 crore in Q1FY26.

The company’s revenue from operations grew 17.82 per cent to ₹649.9 crore in Q2FY26 from ₹551.57 crore in Q2FY25.

Pine Labs crossed a cumulative one million merchants in Q2 FY26.

The management said, “Q3 typically delivers the highest revenue for our business due to festive seasonality. Q2 FY26—despite being a non-seasonal quarter—delivered 8 per cent higher revenue over the peak of the previous FY (Q3 FY25).” READ MORE

Brokerage view

Emkay Global Financial Services has maintained a ‘Reduce’ rating on Pine Labs but has raised the target to ₹225 per share from ₹210, given rising competitive intensity.

For Pine Labs, Emkay estimates a 20.4 per cent revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY25-28E, with 24.3 per cent CAGR for the Issuing and Acquiring business (19.7 per centearlier). The brokerage will watch out for the execution on this front, considering strong growth in Q2FY26 and the tailwinds from international geography. CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY Pine Labs reported revenue growth, with strong growth in the Issuing and Acquiring business, up 32.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), offsetting the weakness in Digital Infrastructure and Transaction Processing (DITP) business, which was up 11.9 per cent Y-o-Y.