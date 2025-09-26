Stocks to Watch today, Sept 26: Pharma, IT, auto, Polycab, Rites, Eternal
Stocks to Watch today, September 26, 2025: From Pharma, auto to Polycab, here is a list of stocks that will be in focusSirali Gupta Mumbai
Stocks to Watch today, September 26, 2025:
Indian markets are poised for a lower start, extending losses for the sixth straight session. The nervousness comes after US President Donald Trump announced fresh tariffs
on furniture, heavy trucks, and pharmaceutical products. At 7:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 33 points at 24,935.
Trump, in his Truth Social post, said that starting from October 1, “any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product” faces 100 per cent duties, except for companies that build drug manufacturing plants in the US.
In a separate Truth Social post, Trump said that imports of heavy trucks will be imposed a 25 per cent levy. Meanwhile, kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, and “associated products” will face a 50 per cent tariff, while a 30 per cent tariff will be charged for upholstered furniture.
Asia-Pacific markets fell post the announcement. At the last count, mainland China's CSI 300 was down 0.01 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.89 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI 1.92 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei 0.19 per cent. CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
Overnight, all three Wall Street indices closed lower as investors await the release of August’s personal consumption expenditures price index. At close, the S&P 500 was down 0.5 per cent, the Nasdaq 0.5 per cent, and the Dow Jones 0.38 per cent.
Here are key stocks to watch today, September 26, 2025:
Auto stocks: Companies manufacturing trucks and heavy vehicles will be in focus after Trump's tariff announcement.
ITC: The FMCG major expects a surge in the festive demand this season after the goods and services tax (GST) rate cut, and reduced prices will have a multiplier impact on volumes for the packaged food industry, according to reports.
Jindal Stainless: The company said it is in the process of investing ₹700 crore in decarbonisation initiatives and has reduced 3,18,248 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions in FY25.
SBI Card/IndiGo: IndiGo launched a co-branded premium credit card in collaboration with SBI Card, offering a host of benefits to the customers of the two companies.
Afcons Infrastructure: The company appointed Firoz Cyrus Mistry, son of former Tata Group chairperson late Cyrus Mistry, to its board as non-executive director.
Eternal: Air India has partnered with Zomato to offer unique benefits that combine travel perks with food rewards. The partnership connects Air India’s Maharaja Club loyalty programme with Zomato’s food delivery system, giving users a way to earn travel rewards on every food delivery transaction above ₹499 on Zomato.
Infosys: The IT firm will set up a new campus in Mohali with an investment of ₹300 crore, Punjab Industry Minister Sanjeev Arora said on Thursday.
RITES: The company has received a Letter of Award from Talis Logistics, South Africa, for the supply and commissioning of overhauled in-service Cape gauge ALCO diesel-electric locomotives. The order is worth $18 million.
BHEL: DIPAM has not agreed to the proposal for the formation of a joint venture between Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) and REC Power Development and Consultancy.
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices