Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Watch today, Sept 26: Pharma, IT, auto, Polycab, Rites, Eternal

Stocks to Watch today, Sept 26: Pharma, IT, auto, Polycab, Rites, Eternal

Stocks to Watch today, September 26, 2025: From Pharma, auto to Polycab, here is a list of stocks that will be in focus

Stocks to Watch today, September 26, 2025
Photo: Bloomberg
Sirali Gupta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 8:06 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Stocks to Watch today, September 26, 2025: Indian markets are poised for a lower start, extending losses for the sixth straight session. The nervousness comes after US President Donald Trump announced fresh tariffs on furniture, heavy trucks, and pharmaceutical products. At 7:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 33 points at 24,935.
 
Trump, in his Truth Social post, said that starting from October 1, “any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product” faces 100 per cent duties, except for companies that build drug manufacturing plants in the US.
 
In a separate Truth Social post, Trump said that imports of heavy trucks will be imposed a 25 per cent levy. Meanwhile, kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, and “associated products” will face a 50 per cent tariff, while a 30 per cent tariff will be charged for upholstered furniture.
 
Asia-Pacific markets fell post the announcement. At the last count, mainland China's CSI 300 was down 0.01 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.89 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI 1.92 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei 0.19 per cent.   CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY 
Overnight, all three Wall Street indices closed lower as investors await the release of August’s personal consumption expenditures price index. At close, the S&P 500 was down 0.5 per cent, the Nasdaq 0.5 per cent, and the Dow Jones 0.38 per cent. 

Here are key stocks to watch today, September 26, 2025: 

IT stocks: Accenture beat fourth-quarter revenue estimates and unveiled a six-month, $865 million restructuring to realign its workforce and operations for rising demand in digital and AI services.
 
Pharma stocks: Sun Pharma, Dr Dreddy's Laboratories, and others will be in focus after Trump announced 100 per cent duties on pharmaceutical products
 
Auto stocks: Companies manufacturing trucks and heavy vehicles will be in focus after Trump's tariff announcement. 
 
Polycab India: Promoters sold 1.5 per cent of the company’s equity in a block deal on Thursday, raising ₹1,740 crore. The deal was executed at an average price of ₹7,458 per share through open market transactions.
 
Waaree Energies: The US is investigating whether Waaree Energies Ltd., India’s largest solar panel maker, evaded anti-dumping and countervailing duties on solar cells from China and other Southeast Asian nations. 
 
Tata Motors: Luxury car brand Jaguar Land Rover's Indian operations have not been impacted so far due to plant shutdown and supply disruptions in the UK following the cyberattacks in August. 
 
NTPC: The 2,800 MW Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project, developed by a NPCIL-NTPC joint venture at an investment of around ₹42,000 crore in Rajasthan, will be one of the largest nuclear plants in the country, supplying reliable base load energy, power major NTPC said on Thursday.
 
ITC: The FMCG major expects a surge in the festive demand this season after the goods and services tax (GST) rate cut, and reduced prices will have a multiplier impact on volumes for the packaged food industry, according to reports. 
 
Jindal Stainless: The company said it is in the process of investing ₹700 crore in decarbonisation initiatives and has reduced 3,18,248 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions in FY25.
 
SBI Card/IndiGo: IndiGo launched a co-branded premium credit card in collaboration with SBI Card, offering a host of benefits to the customers of the two companies.
 
Afcons Infrastructure: The company appointed Firoz Cyrus Mistry, son of former Tata Group chairperson late Cyrus Mistry, to its board as non-executive director.
 
Eternal: Air India has partnered with Zomato to offer unique benefits that combine travel perks with food rewards. The partnership connects Air India’s Maharaja Club loyalty programme with Zomato’s food delivery system, giving users a way to earn travel rewards on every food delivery transaction above ₹499 on Zomato.
 
Infosys: The IT firm will set up a new campus in Mohali with an investment of ₹300 crore, Punjab Industry Minister Sanjeev Arora said on Thursday.
 
RITES: The company has received a Letter of Award from Talis Logistics, South Africa, for the supply and commissioning of overhauled in-service Cape gauge ALCO diesel-electric locomotives. The order is worth $18 million.
 
BHEL: DIPAM has not agreed to the proposal for the formation of a joint venture between Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) and REC Power Development and Consultancy. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening after Trump slaps 100% tariffs on branded drugs

Bonds, gold likely to deliver steady returns in CY25: Shiv Goel, Bonanza

Happy all-time high anniversary, Nifty; Que sera sera!

NSE unique investor base crosses 120 million; one in four are women

Premium

Muthoot Finance shines in Q1FY26 with strong AUM, margin, gold loan growth

Topics :stocks to watchStocks in focusS&P BSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Markets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexZomatoRitesTata MotorsPharma stocksIT stocksNifty ITNifty PharmaNifty AutoITCNTPC

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story