Stocks to Watch today, Sept 26: Pharma, IT, auto, Polycab, Rites, Eternal

Stocks to Watch today, September 26, 2025: Indian markets are poised for a lower start, extending losses for the sixth straight session. The nervousness comes after US President Indian markets are poised for a lower start, extending losses for the sixth straight session. The nervousness comes after US President Donald Trump announced fresh tariffs on furniture, heavy trucks, and pharmaceutical products. At 7:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 33 points at 24,935.

Trump, in his Truth Social post, said that starting from October 1, “any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product” faces 100 per cent duties, except for companies that build drug manufacturing plants in the US.

In a separate Truth Social post, Trump said that imports of heavy trucks will be imposed a 25 per cent levy. Meanwhile, kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, and “associated products” will face a 50 per cent tariff, while a 30 per cent tariff will be charged for upholstered furniture.

CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY Asia-Pacific markets fell post the announcement. At the last count, mainland China's CSI 300 was down 0.01 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.89 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI 1.92 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei 0.19 per cent. Overnight, all three Wall Street indices closed lower as investors await the release of August’s personal consumption expenditures price index. At close, the S&P 500 was down 0.5 per cent, the Nasdaq 0.5 per cent, and the Dow Jones 0.38 per cent. Here are key stocks to watch today, September 26, 2025: IT stocks: Accenture beat fourth-quarter revenue estimates and unveiled a six-month, $865 million restructuring to realign its workforce and operations for rising demand in digital and AI services.

Jindal Stainless: The company said it is in the process of investing ₹700 crore in decarbonisation initiatives and has reduced 3,18,248 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions in FY25. SBI Card/IndiGo: IndiGo launched a co-branded premium credit card in collaboration with SBI Card, offering a host of benefits to the customers of the two companies. Afcons Infrastructure: The company appointed Firoz Cyrus Mistry, son of former Tata Group chairperson late Cyrus Mistry, to its board as non-executive director. Eternal: Air India has partnered with Zomato to offer unique benefits that combine travel perks with food rewards. The partnership connects Air India’s Maharaja Club loyalty programme with Zomato’s food delivery system, giving users a way to earn travel rewards on every food delivery transaction above ₹499 on Zomato.