PL Capital on chemical sector: Brokerage firm PL Capital has turned selectively bullish on the Indian specialty chemicals space, identifying Fine Organic, PCBL, and Vinati Organics as its top picks, even as the sector grapples with global oversupply, weak ecosystems, and aggressive price competition from China in new-age battery chemicals.

The brokerage cautioned that while India has announced ambitious plans for 200GWh of battery manufacturing capacity, execution risks remain high. The lack of a strong domestic ecosystem, limited focus on research and development (R&D), and the near-monopoly of Chinese suppliers pose structural challenges for Indian companies venturing into battery chemicals such as PVDF binders and lithium salts.