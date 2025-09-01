- Fine Organic Industries: The brokerage remains constructive on Fine Organic, backed by its capacity expansion plans in both India and the US by FY27. It expects continued growth in food additives and specialty oleochemicals, assigning a target price (TP) of ₹5,610, valuing the stock at 28x FY27E EPS.
- PCBL: PL Capital highlighted the company’s volume growth in its carbon black business and a recovery in Aquapharm, its specialty chemicals subsidiary. It sees operating leverage playing out, supporting margins, and has assigned, PCBL stock a TP of ₹474 (22x FY27E EPS).
- Vinati Organics: Strong demand for ATBS, a key monomer used in water treatment and enhanced oil recovery, along with scaling up of its antioxidants portfolio, positions Vinati Organics well for growth, according to PL Capital. The brokerage values the stock at 33x FY27E EPS, with a TP of ₹2,091.
