Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus during today's trading session, as they are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 2, 2025

Dividend stocks
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 9:24 AM IST
Dividend stocks today, Monday, September 1, 2025: Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Ion Exchange India, and 14 other stocks are set to remain in the spotlight today following their announcements of dividend rewards for shareholders. These companies have declared dividends, and their shares are scheduled to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 2, 2025.   
The other companies featuring on the list include Bansal Roofing Products, EPL, Gabriel India, Hikal, Krystal Integrated Services, Modison, Mukesh Babu Financial Services, Panama Petrochem, Prithvi Exchange (India), Radiant Cash Management Services, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, TPL Plastech, and Yasho Industries. According to data available on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), investors must own shares of these companies before September 2, 2025, in order to be eligible for the declared dividends. The ex-dividend date marks the day a stock begins trading without the right to receive the declared dividend. This means that only shareholders on record before this date will be entitled to receive the benefit.
 
It is important to note that companies finalise the list of eligible shareholders based on their records as of the record date, which in this case has been fixed as September 2, 2025, for all the mentioned companies.
 
Among the highlighted names, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals has declared the highest dividend, announcing a final dividend of ₹18 per share. This is followed by Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, which has declared a final dividend of ₹14 per share, and Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, which has announced a final dividend of ₹10 per share. All three companies have also set September 2, 2025, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for these payouts.
 

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend on September 2, 2025: 

 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Sep 2, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹4.50 Sep 2, 2025
Bansal Roofing Products Sep 2, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 2, 2025
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Sep 2, 2025 Dividend - ₹10 Sep 2, 2025
EPL Sep 2, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.50 Sep 2, 2025
Gabriel India Sep 2, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.95 Sep 2, 2025
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Sep 2, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹18 Sep 2, 2025
Hikal Sep 2, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.80 Sep 2, 2025
Ion Exchange India Sep 2, 2025 Dividend - ₹1.50 Sep 2, 2025
Krystal Integrated Services Sep 2, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 Sep 2, 2025
Modison Sep 2, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 Sep 2, 2025
Mukesh Babu Financial Services Sep 2, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.20 Sep 2, 2025
Panama Petrochem Sep 2, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3 Sep 2, 2025
Prithvi Exchange (India) Sep 2, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 2, 2025
Radiant Cash Management Services Sep 2, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.50 Sep 2, 2025
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Sep 2, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹14 Sep 2, 2025
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Sep 2, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.25 Sep 2, 2025
TPL Plastech Sep 2, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 2, 2025
Yasho Industries Sep 2, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 Sep 2, 2025
  (Source: BSE) 

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

