PNB Housing Finance shares tumble 8% as Q3 misses street's estimates

Shares of PNB Housing Finance Ltd. tumbled nearly 8 per cent on Thursday after its earnings for the December quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3-FY26) missed the street's estimates.

Shares of the company fell for the fifth straight session and currently trade at 8.7 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 9.3 per cent this year, compared to a 3 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. PNB Housing Finance has a total market capitalisation of ₹22,522.27 crore.

PNB Housing Finance Q3 results

PNB Housing Finance's total income for the quarter rose 9.1 per cent to ₹2,121 crore. Net profit increased 7.7 per cent year-on-year (y-o-Y) to ₹520 crore, compared with ₹483 crore in the same period last year.

Operating expenses rose around 17 per cent Y-o-Y to approximately ₹240 crore, and were up 10 per cent sequentially. The increase included a one-time gratuity provision of ₹6 crore following the implementation of the new labour code.