Home / Markets / News / Polycab India enters top-100 most-valued firms' club; rallies 11% in 2 days

Polycab India enters top-100 most-valued firms' club; rallies 11% in 2 days

With a market capitalisation of Rs 64,422 crore, Polycab India stood at 91st position in overall m-cap ranking on Wednesday morning.

SI Reporter Mumbai
Polycab India

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 10:12 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Polycab India entered the elite club of top-100 most valued companies in terms of market captialisation as the share price hit a new high of Rs 4,324.85, up 4.8 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s in intra-day trade.

With a m-cap of Rs 64,422 crore, Polycab India stood at 91st position in overall m-cap ranking at 11:17 AM. The company surpassed two-wheeler makers, TVS Motor Company, Hero MotoCorp and others like Tube Investments of India, IDBI Bank, Zydus Lifesciences, Info Edge India, Trent and Canara Bank, the BSE data shows.

Shares of Polycab India were quoting higher for the eight straight trading day, surging 23 per cent during the period. Thus far in the financial year 2023-24, it has zoomed 50 per cent, as compared to 13.6 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

In past two days, the stock of the cables and wire maker has rallied 11 per cent after the company reported a strong 81.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in profit at Rs 399.27 crore for the June 2023 quarter (Q1FY24), on healthy operational performance. The company had posted profit of Rs 219.76 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Revenue grew 42 per cent YoY to Rs 3,889 crore in spite of lower commodity prices on the back of strong volume growth in wires and cables business. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin improved by ~280 bps YoY to 14.1 per cent driven by judicious price revisions, better operating leverage and favourable business mix.

The company’s wires and cables business revenue grew 46 per cent YoY basis to Rs 3,487 crore on the back of strong volume growth both domestically and internationally. Cables growth continued to outperform wires growth. Segmental margins improved by ~330 bps YoY led by judicious price revisions, better operating leverage and strong growth in international business. Fast moving electric goods (FMEG) business was muted during the quarter as weak consumer sentiment weighed down on sales, Polycab India said.

The management said the government's strategic focus on infrastructure development and structural reforms, improving private capex and continued momentum in real estate has further fuelled the company’s success, yielding favourable results.

The improved growth momentum is also a result of a combination of strategic initiatives implemented through Project LEAP, along with unwavering dedication to customer-centricity, a diverse array of high quality products, and a robust distribution network, it added.

Technical View
Bias: Positive
Support: Rs 4,135; Rs 4,060

Polycab India has seen a phenomenal rally from levels of Rs 2,800 in the last four months. The stock has galloped over 54 per cent during this period.

Presently, the stock trades with a positive bias on multiple time-frames, albeit with in the overbought category. The momentum oscillators and price action clearly indicates further upside for the stock, but given the overbought condition a sudden reversal cannot be ruled out. Hence, one needs to be cautious at higher level.

The daily chart indicates near term support at Rs 4,135 for the bulls. Whereas, the weekly chart suggests support at Rs 4,060 level. As long as these levels are held, the positive bias may prevail at the counter.

(With inputs from Rex Cano)

Also Read

Healthy near-term growth outlook for Polycab India after record Q3 profit

Stock of this company hits over 3-decade high; zooms 55% in one month

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200

Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark

History shows momentum rallies lift Nifty 25% in 134 days; will it repeat?

IndusInd Bank surges 4% to highest level since Jan 2020 on healthy Q1 nos

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 100pts, smallcaps outrun; Media index rises 1%

Stocks to watch: L&T Tech, Paytm, Rallis India, Piramal Pharma, NMDC

Buy GMDC, Rites for gains up to 16%, recommends HDFC Securities

Topics :Buzzing stocksPolycab IndiaMarket trendsQ1 resultsstock market tradingmarket capitalisation

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story