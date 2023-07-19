Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty muted in early deals; Vedanta, SBI in focus

Stock market LIVE updates: Supportive global sentiment and healthy Q1FY24 results, thus far, will likely keep the equity markets buoyant on Wednesday.

At 7:10 AM, Gift Nifty was flat at 19,806 levels.,

Back home, shares of Reliance Industries will be in focus today as they turn ex-record date for the de-merger and listing of Jio Financial Services.,

Q1FY24 results on July 19:, Prominent companies set to report their June quarter earnings today include Alok Industries, Can Fin Homes, Century Textiles & Industries, Finolex Industries, Goodluck India, Hatsun Agro Product, Jubilant Pharmova, L&T Finance Holdings, Bank of Maharashtra, Mastek, Newgen Software Technologies, Tata Coffee, and Tata Communications Limited.,

Global markets, Asia-Pacific markets rose on Wednesday as investors digest better-than-expected results from Wall Street.,

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 popped 1 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi climbed marginally, while Australia's ASX 200 added 0.6 per cent.,

Overnight in the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 1.06 per cent up, notching its seventh straight day of gains and its longest winning streak since March 2021. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.76 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.71 per cent.