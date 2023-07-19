Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty muted in early deals; Vedanta, SBI in focus
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty muted in early deals; Vedanta, SBI in focus

Stock market LIVE updates on July 19: Gift Nifty is flat at 19,806 levels

SI Reporter
Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 8:54 AM IST
Stock market LIVE updates: Supportive global sentiment and healthy Q1FY24 results, thus far, will likely keep the equity markets buoyant on Wednesday.
8:51 AM Jul 23

Stocks to watch: L&T Tech, Paytm, Rallis India

8:48 AM Jul 23

IPO Update :: Last day to bid for Netweb Technologies today

8:35 AM Jul 23

Q1FY24 results today :: Can Fin Homes, Bank of Maharashtra, tata Comm among top companies

8:26 AM Jul 23

Gift Nifty indicates flat start, tests 19,800

8:54 AM Jul 23

ADB retains India's economic growth forecast at 6.4% for current fiscal

The Indian economy grew 7.2 per cent in the 2022-23 fiscal ended March 2023. "Asia and the Pacific continues to recover from the pandemic at a steady pace," ADB Chief Economist Albert Park said.
 
"Domestic demand and services activity are driving growth, while many economies are also benefiting from a strong recovery in tourism. However, industrial activity and exports remain weak, and the outlook for global growth and demand next year has worsened, Park added. READ MORE

8:51 AM Jul 23

Stocks to watch: L&T Tech, Paytm, Rallis India

Paytm: Softbank sold 2 per cent of its shares in One97 Communications, the parent firm of Paytm. With this, the investor’s stake in Paytm has come down to less than 10 per cent. As per reports, SoftBank has sold shares worth $200 million over several weeks. 
 
NMDC: The state-run company has fixed rates for lump ore and fines at Rs 4,950 and Rs 4,210 per tonne, respectively. The latest prices are inclusive of royalty and contributions to District Mineral Foundation (DMF) and National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET). READ MORE
 

8:48 AM Jul 23

IPO Update :: Last day to bid for Netweb Technologies today

>> Issue subscribed 9x so far

8:44 AM Jul 23

Buy GMDC, Rites for gains up to 16%, recommends HDFC Securities

On shorter time frame, the stock has broken out from the descending triangle. On longer time frame, stock price has broken out from cup and handle pattern on the weekly chart. Price rise in accompanied by jump in volumes, which confirms the bullish trend. READ MORE

8:41 AM Jul 23

Nifty Metal looks weak; sell with stop loss at 6,564, suggests chart

This means that if the price closes above 6,564, it would be advisable to exit the sell position to manage the risk. For traders implementing this strategy, the support levels to consider as potential targets or areas where buying pressure may emerge are 6,200 and 6,136. These levels indicate price points where the downward trend could potentially pause or reverse, leading to a bounce in prices. READ MORE

8:38 AM Jul 23

ALERT :: Federal Bank Board to consider issuance of 7.2 crore shares to IFC at Rs 131.91

>> Federal Bank to issue shares via preference issue & raise funds by way of issue of debt instruments on July 21

8:35 AM Jul 23

Q1FY24 results today :: Can Fin Homes, Bank of Maharashtra, tata Comm among top companies

8:32 AM Jul 23

Fund Flow :: DIIs sell equities worth Rs 1,317.56 crore on Tuesday

.

8:29 AM Jul 23

Fund Flow :: FPIs/FIIs buy equities worth Rs 2,115.84 crore in cash market on Tuesday

8:26 AM Jul 23

Gift Nifty indicates flat start, tests 19,800

>> Gift Nifty quoting at 19,798

>> This is about 25 points higher than Nifty Future's last close


8:23 AM Jul 23

Commodity check :: Gold prices steady ahead of next week's Fed meeting

8:20 AM Jul 23

Commodity check :: Oil prices hold below $80/bbl

8:17 AM Jul 23

Key events to track in the US today

8:13 AM Jul 23

Key events to track in the Euro Area today

8:09 AM Jul 23

Key events to track in the UK today

8:06 AM Jul 23

Morgan Stanley moves 200 technologists out of China on data law

>> Morgan Stanley is shifting more than 200 technology developers out of mainland China after the country tightened access to troves of data stored onshore, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
>> The employees, accounting for more than a third of Morgan Stanley’s technologists on the mainland, are primarily moving to Hong Kong and Singapore.

Source: Bloomberg

8:03 AM Jul 23

Microsoft shares closes at record high; here's why

>> Microsoft  shares closed at a record Tuesday after the company announced pricing for its new Microsoft 365 artificial intelligence subscription service.
 
>> The stock jumped 4%, closing at $359.49. It’s now up about 50% for the year. The prior record came on June 15, when the stock closed at $348.10.
 
>> Microsoft’s Copilot subscription service adds AI to the company’s popular Office products such as Word, Excel and Teams.

>> It will cost an additional $30 per month and could increase monthly prices for enterprise customers as much as 83%, bringing in additional revenue through recurring subscriptions.
 

7:59 AM Jul 23

US Fed :: Last rate hike coming at July meeting, say economists

>> - The US Federal Reserve will raise its benchmark overnight interest rate by 25 basis points to the 5.25%-5.50% range on July 26, according to all 106 economists polled by Reuters, with a majority still saying that will be the last increase of the current tightening cycle.

>> A resilient economy and historically low unemployment well over a year since the Fed began one of its most aggressive rate hiking campaigns in history has repeatedly confounded analysts and investors.

>> Inflation is falling, with the headline consumer price index (CPI) measure slowing to 3.0% in June from 4.0% in May. But underlying inflation has remained sticky and Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other central bank officials have said more tightening is coming, even though they decided to pause the rate hikes at last month's policy meeting.

>> The view that rates will stay higher for longer appears to be gaining traction, with the share of respondents polled during the July 13-18 period who predicted at least one rate cut by the end of March next year down sharply to 55% from 78% last month.

Source: Reuters

7:55 AM Jul 23

ALERT :: US retail sales rise moderately

>> US retail sales rose less than expected in June as receipts at service stations and building material stores declined.

>> Overall, the mixed report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday painted a picture of consumer resilience, though slowing momentum in spending growth.

>> Retail sales increased 0.2% last month. Data for May was revised higher to show sales gaining 0.5% instead of 0.3% as previously reported.

>> Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales gaining 0.5%. Retail sales are mostly goods and are not adjusted for inflation. They rose 1.5% year-on-year in June.

Source: Reuters

7:51 AM Jul 23

US bank shares jump on interest income and deals optimism

>> Big US banks, on Tuesday, said higher interest rates had helped boost profits in the second quarter, causing shares to spike, but a pullback in consumer spending, slower loan growth, and increased deposit costs may cloud the outlook for the sector.
 
>> Signs of a revival in investment banking, which has been in the doldrums as higher rates and economic uncertainty put a damper on deals and trading, also drove share gains.

>> Shares in BofA and BNY closed up more than 4% on Tuesday, while the 6.5% jump in Morgan Stanley's shares was the biggest daily percentage gain since Nov. 9, 2020.
 
>> The S&P 500 Banks Index (.SPXBK) closed up 1.9% and the KBW Regional Banking Index (.KRX) jumped 4% to finish at its highest level since March 22.

Source: Reuters

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 7:51 AM IST

