Poonawalla Fincorp share price: Shares of non-banking financial company (NBFC) Poonawalla Fincorp were in demand on Monday, March 10, in an otherwise rangebound market.

Poonawalla Fincorp shares came under investors' radar, after the company announced early on Monday morning that it has entered the education loans business, with financing options available up to Rs 3 crore.

Poonawalla Fincorp share price climbed 2.3 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 294.90, from its previous session close of Rs 288.25. However, at around 2:20 PM, Poonawalla Fincorp shares were off the day's high and trading at Rs 292.05, higher by 1.32 per cent, on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading nearly flat with gains of 27.68 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 74,360.26, around the same time.

However, shares of Poonawalla Fincorp have declined nearly 44 per cent, from its 52-week high of Rs 513.95, hit on 22 April, 2024. That apart, Poonawalla Fincorp shares are higher by 7.9 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 267.25 hit on 4 March, 2025.

Meanwhile, the Cyrus Poonawalla Group NBFC, in an exchange filing, said that with its foray into the education loan business, the company aims to provide faster turnaround time, and quick sanctions to deliver hassle-free experience.

According to its exchange filing, Poonawalla Fincorp will offer up to Rs 3 crore in loans with collateral to cover students' tuition, living travel, books, and insurance premiums costs. Apart from that, it will also offer a collateral-free option of loans up to Rs 1 crore. The company has also launched an initiative to offer loans up to Rs 75 lakh, with instant sanctions, which will ensure a faster decision-making process.

The company added that these seamless, technology-driven financing options are available for both its new and existing Poonawalla Fincorp customers.

"The launch of the education loan business is part of PFL's strategic expansion plan to diversify its product offerings and deliver comprehensive financial solutions," it stated in its exchange filing.

Talking about the company's new offerings, Arvind Kapil, managing director and CEO of Poonawalla Fincorp, said, “Education is the most powerful investment in the future, and finance should never be a barrier to ambition. With our education loan solutions, we are committed to empowering students to access world-class learning opportunities and build a brighter tomorrow”.

Poonawalla Fincorp Q3 results

The NBFC reported a 92.94 per cent decline in its October to December quarter net profit, at Rs 18.73 crore, compared to a net profit of Rs 265.14 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company's revenue during the third quarter of financial year 2024-25 climbed 38.61 per cent to Rs 1,057.03 crore, compared to Rs 762.61 crore during the quarter ended December 2023.