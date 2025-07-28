Poonawalla Fincorp shares rise 7% as board approves ₹1,500 crore fundraise

Poonawalla Fincorp share price today: Shares of non-banking financial company (NBFC), Poonawalla Fincorp, surged 7 per cent on Monday, July 28, 2025, hitting an intraday high of ₹444.90.

Why Poonawalla Fincorp shares were trading higher?

The uptrend in share price came after the board of the company approved a fundraise of around ₹1,500 crore. As per the regulatory filing, the Poonawalla Fincorp will be raising funds from its promoter entity, Rising Sun Holdings Pvt. Ltd., via a preferential allotment of 3.31 crore equity shares at an issue price of ₹452.5.

"The capital raise not only strengthens the company's financial position but also reinforces the promoter’s confidence in the company's long-term potential. The company is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory, deliver value to its stakeholders and achieve its ambitious objectives in the competitive NBFC landscape," the company said in its exchange filing, dated June 25, 2025.