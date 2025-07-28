Home / Markets / News / Poonawalla Fincorp shares rise 7% as board approves ₹1,500 crore fundraise

Poonawalla Fincorp shares rise 7% as board approves ₹1,500 crore fundraise

At 02:00 PM, shares of Poonawalla Fincorp were trading at ₹426.50, up by 3.19 per cent on the National Stock Exchange.

Poonawalla Fincorp
The uptrend in share price came after the board of the company approved a fundraise of around ₹1,500 crore.
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 2:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Poonawalla Fincorp share price today: Shares of non-banking financial company (NBFC), Poonawalla Fincorp, surged 7 per cent on Monday, July 28, 2025, hitting an intraday high of ₹444.90.
 
At 02:00 PM, shares of Poonawalla Fincorp were trading at ₹426.50, up by 3.19 per cent on the National Stock Exchange. In comparison, Nifty50 struggled to trade in green territory and was trading at 24,676.55 level, down by 160 points or 0.65 per cent. The total market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹33,217.01 crore. At the time of writing this report, around 11 million shares had changed hands on the counter, cumulatively, on the NSE and BSE.

Why Poonawalla Fincorp shares were trading higher?

The uptrend in share price came after the board of the company approved a fundraise of around ₹1,500 crore. As per the regulatory filing, the Poonawalla Fincorp will be raising funds from its promoter entity, Rising Sun Holdings Pvt. Ltd., via a preferential allotment of 3.31 crore equity shares at an issue price of ₹452.5.
 
"The capital raise not only strengthens the company's financial position but also reinforces the promoter’s confidence in the company's long-term potential. The company is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory, deliver value to its stakeholders and achieve its ambitious objectives in the competitive NBFC landscape," the company said in its exchange filing, dated June 25, 2025.
 
Meanwhile, the board has also approved raising the limit of funds via issuance of non-convertible debt securities on a private placement basis during FY26 to ₹20,000 crore from ₹10,000 crore earlier.  ALSO READ: NFO Alert! Zerodha MF launches Multi Asset Passive FoF: Should you invest?

Poonawalla Fincorp Q1FY26 earnings

The company reported a sharp fall in its net profits during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, to ₹62.6 crore, down by 78.7 per cent from ₹291.64 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Revenue from operations figure stood at ₹1,313.97 crore in Q1FY26 as against ₹977.59 crore recorded during the first quarter of FY25. Net interest income (NII) for the quarter under review stood at ₹639 crore from ₹576 crore reported in the year-ago period.
 
The management maintained its growth guidance of 35-40 per cent with net interest margins (NIM) hitting 9 per cent in the next 3-4 quarters.  Post Q1 earnings, Emkay Global reiterated a 'reduce' rating on the stock, with an unchanged target price of ₹310. "Given the (company's) high opex and the unseasoned book, asset quality and profitability still hinge on trust in management...factoring in the Q1 performance, we tweak our FY26-28 estimates, resulting in a 5 per cent/2 per cent cut in FY26E/27E earnings per share (EPS)," the brokerage firm stated in its report.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex near day's low, down 600pts, Nifty below 24,700; Realty dips 4%; Bankex 1%

Transparency, investor safety boost MF appeal as retirement vehicle: Icra

NFO Alert! Zerodha MF launches Multi Asset Passive FoF: Should you invest?

Shanti Gold IPO Day 2 update: Subscription surpasses 3x, GMP at 19%

Topics :Stock MarketBuzzing stocksNBFCsMarkets Sensex NiftyMarketsstocks

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story