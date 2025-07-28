Home / Markets / News / NFO Alert! Zerodha MF launches Multi Asset Passive FoF: Should you invest?

NFO Alert! Zerodha MF launches Multi Asset Passive FoF: Should you invest?

Zerodha Multi Asset Passive FoF is an open-ended fund of fund scheme investing in units of equity, debt index funds/ETFs and commodity ETFs

Midcap, market capitalisation, Mutual Funds, Amfi, The Smart Investor, Markets, mcap
Zerodha Multi Asset Passive FoF
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 2:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Zerodha Multi Asset Passive FoF: Zerodha Fund House has launched Zerodha Multi Asset Passive FoF, an open-ended fund of fund scheme investing in units of equity, debt index funds/ETFs and commodity ETFs. The new fund offer (NFO) of the scheme is currently open for subscription and will close on August 8, 2025. 
 
According to the scheme information document (SID), the investment objective of the scheme is to provide diversified exposure across multiple asset classes-equity, debt, and commodities, through a passive investment approach. By blending asset classes with low correlation, this scheme seeks to offer better risk-adjusted returns while reducing overall portfolio volatility. However, there is no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved. 
 
The scheme will be benchmarked against 60 per cent Nifty 200 TRI, 15 per cent CRISIL 10-year Gilt Index, and 25 per cent Domestic prices of Physical Gold.
 
Kedarnath Mirajkar will be the designated fund manager for the scheme. 
 
During the NFO, investors can invest a minimum of ₹100 and in multiples of ₹100 thereafter. On a continuous basis, investors can invest under the Scheme during the ongoing offer period with a minimum investment of ₹100 and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

Zerodha Multi Asset Passive FoF: Who should invest?

According to the SID, the product is suitable for investors seeking long-term wealth creation and diversified exposure by investing across multiple asset classes such as equity, debt index funds/ETS, and commodity ETFs. 
 
“The Zerodha Multi Asset Passive FOF is a good starting point for those investors seeking to diversify through a simple, ready-made portfolio in a single investment”, said Vishal Jain, chief executive officer at Zerodha Fund House.
According to Vaibhav Jalan, chief business officer at Zerodha Fund House, this new fund takes the guesswork out of investing, offering diversification and easy access to multiple asset classes. 
 
"It is designed to be a no-brainer solution for anyone looking for a simple way to achieve their asset allocation goals,” he said.
 
The principal invested in the scheme will be at Very High Risk, as per the risk-o-meter. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if in doubt whether the product is suitable for them.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's low, down 600 pts, Nifty tests 24,700; Realty index cracks 3%

CarTrade Tech hits all-time high, zooms 146% in 11 months; here's why

Shanti Gold IPO Day 2 update: Subscription surpasses 3x, GMP at 19%

Acme Solar Holdings shares jump 10% post Q1 earnings; check details

Aadhar Housing up 8% post Q1 results; ICICI Securities analyses numbers

Topics :NFOszerodhapassive fundsMutual FundsMarkets

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story