NFO Alert! Zerodha MF launches Multi Asset Passive FoF: Should you invest?

Zerodha Multi Asset Passive FoF: Zerodha Fund House has launched Zerodha Multi Asset Passive FoF, an open-ended fund of fund scheme investing in units of equity, debt index funds/ETFs and commodity ETFs. The new fund offer (NFO) of the scheme is currently open for subscription and will close on August 8, 2025.

According to the scheme information document (SID), the investment objective of the scheme is to provide diversified exposure across multiple asset classes-equity, debt, and commodities, through a passive investment approach. By blending asset classes with low correlation, this scheme seeks to offer better risk-adjusted returns while reducing overall portfolio volatility. However, there is no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.

The scheme will be benchmarked against 60 per cent Nifty 200 TRI, 15 per cent CRISIL 10-year Gilt Index, and 25 per cent Domestic prices of Physical Gold. Kedarnath Mirajkar will be the designated fund manager for the scheme. During the NFO, investors can invest a minimum of ₹100 and in multiples of ₹100 thereafter. On a continuous basis, investors can invest under the Scheme during the ongoing offer period with a minimum investment of ₹100 and in multiples of any amount thereafter. Zerodha Multi Asset Passive FoF: Who should invest? According to the SID, the product is suitable for investors seeking long-term wealth creation and diversified exposure by investing across multiple asset classes such as equity, debt index funds/ETS, and commodity ETFs.