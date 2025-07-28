Transparency, investor safety boost MF appeal as retirement vehicle: Icra

Research firm Icra Analytics on Monday said that enhanced transparency and investor protection regulations have helped boost investor confidence in mutual funds (MFs) as a retirement vehicle.

The assets under management (AUM) of retirement MFs have increased 226.25 per cent in the last five years to touch ₹31,973 crore in June 2025, up from ₹9,800 crore in June 2020.

The firm said that increasing awareness about the importance of financial planning among people and the need to build a corpus for retirement is raising the importance of retirement MFs. According to ICRA Analytics, such retirement MFs have exposure to both debt and equity, that focus on wealth appreciation and preservation, assuring income stability.