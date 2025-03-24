Power Grid gains 3% in trade; among top gainers on Sensex; check details

Power Grid shares rose 3.4 percent in the morning deals, holding position among the top gainers on BSE. The scrip logged an intraday high at ₹292.65 per share.

The stock gained after the company acquired special purpose vehicles (SVPs) Fatehgarh II and Barmer I PS Transmission Limited, as well as Chitradurga Bellary REZ Transmission, from the bid process coordinator, PFC Consulting, for ₹26.57 crore.

Around 9:37 AM, Power Grid share price was up 2.84 per cent at ₹291.05 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.42 per cent at 77,225.65. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹2,70,136.04 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹366.2 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹247.5 per share.

The project under Fatehgarh II and Barmer I PS Transmission includes ICT augmentation works at existing and under-construction substations in Rajasthan.

"This is to inform that Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, pursuant to its selection as the successful bidder under Tariff based competitive bidding, has on March 21, 2025, acquired Fatehgarh II and Barmer I PS Transmission Limited, the Project SPV to establish “Augmentation at Fatehgarh-II PS, Fatehgarh-IV PS (Sec-II) and Barmer-I PS”, on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis from the Bid Process Coordinator - PFC Consulting Limited (PFCCL)," the filing read.

Besides, the project under Chitradurga Bellary REZ Transmission includes the establishment of new 765 / 400 / 220kV pooling substations near Davangere / Chitradurga and near Bellary, along with 765kV and 400kV D/C Transmission Lines, and upgradation works for existing substations and transmission lines in Karnataka.

"This is to inform that Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, pursuant to its selection as the successful bidder under Tariff based competitive bidding, has on March 21, 2025, acquired Chitradurga Bellary REZ Transmission Limited, the Project SPV to establish “Transmission Scheme for integration of Davanagere / Chitradurga REZ and Bellary REZ in Karnataka”, on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis from the Bid Process Coordinator - PFC Consulting Limited (PFCCL)," the filing read.

Meanwhile, On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, the committee of directors for bonds will have a meeting to discuss the General Information Document (GID) for the issuance of POWERGRID Debentures (Debt Securities/ Bonds) and/or commercial papers, in one or more tranches or through one or more issuances, for the fiscal year 2025-26, on a Private Placement basis.

In the past one year, Power Grid shares have gained nearly 5 per cent against Sensex's rise of 6 per cent.