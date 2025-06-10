Premier Energies climbs 5% after 0.12 million shares change hands on BSE
Premier Energies share price spiked 4.7 per cent in the morning deals amid block deal reportsSI Reporter Mumbai
Premier Energies share price jumped 4.7 per cent in trade on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, logging a day's high at ₹1,115 per share after 0.12 million shares changed hands on BSE. On NSE, 1.78 million shares were traded, around 9:36 AM.
At the same time, Premier Energies shares were trading 3.03 per cent higher at ₹1,097 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.03 per cent at 82,422.58. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹49,585.18 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,387.1 per share and 52-week low was at ₹755.55 per share.
Premier Energies block deal reports
Reports suggested that South Asia Growth Fund II Holdings was likely to sell 25 million equity shares (representing 5.5 per cent of the paid-up equity) of the company via block deals. The floor price for the sale was expected at ₹1,051.50 per share.
Premier Energies shares were listed on the bourses on September 3, 2024. Shares of solar cell maker made a stellar debut by listing at ₹991 on the BSE, marking a whopping 120.22 per cent premium over the upper end of its issue price of ₹450. On the NSE, Premier Energies shares opened at ₹990, reflecting a 120 per cent premium.
From its listing price, the scrip has gained nearly 7 per cent and from the issue price the stock has rallied 137 per cent.
About Premier Energies
Premier Energies is an integrated manufacturer of solar PV cells and solar modules, including custom-made modules for specific applications. The company also provides end-to-end solar services for ground-mounted, rooftop, floating, canal bank, canal top, and hybrid power generation systems, as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) services for executed projects. Additionally, Premier Energies produces customised products like bespoke solar tiles and operates as an independent power producer, generating 2 MW of solar power from its plant in Jharkhand. As of March 31, 2024, the company boasts an annual production capacity of 2 GW for solar cells and 3.36 GW for solar modules. Additionally, another Topcon Cell line and module line, covering a combined land area of 75 acres, are currently under development. These new facilities are projected to have Cell and Module Facility.
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices