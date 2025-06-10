Home / Markets / News / Premier Energies climbs 5% after 0.12 million shares change hands on BSE

Premier Energies climbs 5% after 0.12 million shares change hands on BSE

Premier Energies share price spiked 4.7 per cent in the morning deals amid block deal reports

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 10:00 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Premier Energies share price jumped 4.7 per cent in trade on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, logging a day's high at ₹1,115 per share  after 0.12 million shares changed hands on BSE. On NSE, 1.78 million shares were traded, around 9:36 AM.
 
At the same time, Premier Energies shares were trading 3.03 per cent higher at ₹1,097 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.03 per cent at 82,422.58. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹49,585.18 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,387.1 per share and 52-week low was at ₹755.55 per share. 

Premier Energies block deal reports 

Reports suggested that South Asia Growth Fund II Holdings was likely to sell 25 million equity shares (representing 5.5 per cent of the paid-up equity) of the company via block deals. The floor price for the sale was expected at ₹1,051.50 per share.
 
Premier Energies shares were listed on the bourses on September 3, 2024. Shares of solar cell maker made a stellar debut by listing at ₹991 on the BSE, marking a whopping 120.22 per cent premium over the upper end of its issue price of ₹450. On the NSE, Premier Energies shares opened at ₹990, reflecting a 120 per cent premium.
 
From its listing price, the scrip has gained nearly 7 per cent and from the issue price the stock has rallied 137 per cent. 

About Premier Energies

Premier Energies is an integrated manufacturer of solar PV cells and solar modules, including custom-made modules for specific applications. The company also provides end-to-end solar services for ground-mounted, rooftop, floating, canal bank, canal top, and hybrid power generation systems, as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) services for executed projects. Additionally, Premier Energies produces customised products like bespoke solar tiles and operates as an independent power producer, generating 2 MW of solar power from its plant in Jharkhand.  As of March 31, 2024, the company boasts an annual production capacity of 2 GW for solar cells and 3.36 GW for solar modules. Additionally, another Topcon Cell line and module line, covering a combined land area of 75 acres, are currently under development. These new facilities are projected to have Cell and Module Facility.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asian shares gain as investors keep an eye on China-US trade talks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100 pts; Smallcaps trade higher; defence stocks rally

Tata Elxsi, VTM & 1 other stock to trade ex-date on June 11: Do you own?

Stocks to Watch Today: Jana SFB, Protean, Tata Power, Premier Energies, BDL

Nifty F&O guide: Analyst eyes this strategy as bulls lead market breadth

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story