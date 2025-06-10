Premier Energies climbs 5% after 0.12 million shares change hands on BSE

Premier Energies share price jumped 4.7 per cent in trade on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, logging a day's high at ₹1,115 per share after 0.12 million shares changed hands on BSE. On NSE, 1.78 million shares were traded, around 9:36 AM.

At the same time, Premier Energies shares were trading 3.03 per cent higher at ₹1,097 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.03 per cent at 82,422.58. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹49,585.18 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,387.1 per share and 52-week low was at ₹755.55 per share.

Premier Energies block deal reports

Reports suggested that South Asia Growth Fund II Holdings was likely to sell 25 million equity shares (representing 5.5 per cent of the paid-up equity) of the company via block deals. The floor price for the sale was expected at ₹1,051.50 per share.