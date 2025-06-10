Tata Elxsi, VTM & 1 other stock to trade ex-date on June 11: Do you own?

Ex-date for dividend: Tata Elxsi along with two other stocks will trade ex-date on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, owing to corporate actions including dividend, bonus and stock split. Investors should note that the ex-date and record date for these stocks are the same, making them a key focus in today’s market.

Shares trading ex-date for dividend

Tata Elxsi has declared a dividend of ₹75 per share of the face value of ₹10 each (750 per cent), according to corporate action data on BSE.

A dividend is a portion of a company’s profit that is paid out to shareholders, usually in the form of cash or additional shares.

Stock split Apart from that, Murae Organisor will trade ex-date for its stock split of 1:2 ratio. The shareholders will receive 2 equity shares of ₹1 each, fully paid-up, for 1 equity share of ₹2 each, held by them as on the "record date", upon subdivision/split. The ex-date (or ex-split date) is the date on or after which a stock trades without the value adjustment for a stock split Bonus Meanwhile, VTM 's board approved a bonus issue in the ratio of 3:2, which means shareholders will receive three new fully paid-up equity shares of ₹1 each, for every two existing fully paid-up shares of the company. The company issued an allotment of 6,03,41,400 shares.

bonus issue is when a company gives free additional shares to its existing shareholders, based on the number of shares they already own. The ex-date marks the day a stock starts trading without the eligibility for dividends, bonus shares, stock splits, or rights issues. This means that investors who purchase the stock on or after the ex-date will not be entitled to these benefits. To be eligible, an investor must hold the stock before the ex-date. However, the final list of beneficiaries for dividends, stock splits, or rights issues is prepared by the company based on shareholders recorded at the close of the record date.