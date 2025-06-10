Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Watch Today: Jana SFB, Protean, Tata Power, Premier Energies, BDL

Stocks to Watch Today: Jana SFB, Protean, Tata Power, Premier Energies, BDL

Stocks to Watch Today, June 10: Jindal Saw, Protean eGov, M&M Financial Services, Antony Waste Handling, and Wipro are among the top stocks to watch today, June 10, 2025

Stocks to Watch Today: Bharat Dynamics, Bharat Electronics, Data Patterns, Astra Microwave Systems, and others defence stocks will be in focus on Tuesday
Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 8:15 AM IST
Stocks to Watch Today, Tuesday, June 10, 2025: Indian stock markets are looking to open on a positive note on Tuesday. At 7:48 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were quoting around 59 points higher at 25,241 level, suggesting a steady start for the domestic markets.
 
Mood in the Asia-Pacific market, too, remains upbeat as investors remain hopeful of a trade deal between the US and China. Japan and South Korea's benchmark indices were up around 1 per cent each, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.4 per cent. Australia's ASX200 gained 0.7 per cent.
 
Overnight, the S&P 500 inched up 0.09 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.31 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended flat.  Follow Stock Market Latest Updates Today LIVE 

Here is a list of stocks to watch today:

 

Defence stocks

Shares of defence-related companies, including Bharat Dynamics, Bharat Electronics, Data Patterns, Astra Microwave Systems, and others, will be in focus on Tuesday amid report that the Indian Army is expected to get ₹30,000-crore boost with a new surface-to-air missile system, which will be cleared for acquisition by the Ministry of Defence.
 

Premier Energies share price:

According to a report, South Asia Growth Fund II Holdings could sell up to 25 million shares (around 5.5 per cent of the equity) via block deals today. The floor price for the block deal will likely be ₹1,051.50 per share.
 

Wipro share price:

As per NSE data, Azim Premji Trust sold 202.3 million shares (1.93 per cent stake) of Wipro, at a price of ₹250 apiece, via block deal window on June 9, 2025. Separately, the company has informed the exchanges that Wipro has relocated its Middle East regional headquarters from Al Khobar to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
 

Tata Power share price:

TP Solar, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (subsidiary of Tata Power) said it has crossed 4 GW solar module manufacturing at its Tamil Nadu plant. This has taken the plant's cumulative production to 4049 megawatt of solar modules and 1441 Mw of solar cells up to May 31, 2025.
 

Jana Small Finance Bank share price:

Jana SFB has submitted an application to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), seeking its approval to convert from a small finance bank to a Universal Bank.
 

Protean eGov Technologies share price:

Protean eGov has won a new work order, worth ₹100 crore, by the Bima Sugam India Federation (BSIF) through the RFP process.
 

Jindal Saw share price:

The company plans to invest $105 million in Abu Dhabi, in a bid to set up a 3-lakh tonne per annum seamless pipe plant. Further, it will enter into two joint ventures in Saudi Arabia -- a) a $10 million JV with Buhur Investment for HSAW pipes, and b) a $3 million JV with RAX United for ductile iron pipes.
 

Antony Waste Handling Cell share price:

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal has approved the merger of  AG Enviro Infra Projects Private Limited with Antony Waste.
 

ITD Cementation share price:

ITD Cementation India has won a new order, valuing approximately ₹893 crore (including GST), for the construction of Berth & Breakwater for the development of Greenfield Captive Jetty(s) in Odisha.
 

M&M Financial Services:

Parent company M&M has increased stake in the company by acquiring further shares of the company under its ₹2,996-crore Rights Issue. M&M has picked 85.2 million equity shares at a price of ₹194 per share (including a ₹192 premium).

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 8:03 AM IST

