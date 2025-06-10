Stocks to Watch Today: Jana SFB, Protean, Tata Power, Premier Energies, BDL

Stocks to Watch Today, Tuesday, June 10, 2025: Indian stock markets are looking to open on a positive note on Tuesday. At 7:48 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were quoting around 59 points higher at 25,241 level, suggesting a steady start for the domestic markets.

Mood in the Asia-Pacific market, too, remains upbeat as investors remain hopeful of a trade deal between the US and China. Japan and South Korea's benchmark indices were up around 1 per cent each, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.4 per cent. Australia's ASX200 gained 0.7 per cent.

Overnight, the S&P 500 inched up 0.09 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.31 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended flat.

Here is a list of stocks to watch today: Defence stocks Shares of defence-related companies, including Bharat Dynamics, Bharat Electronics, Data Patterns, Astra Microwave Systems, and others, will be in focus on Tuesday amid report that the Indian Army is expected to get ₹30,000-crore boost with a new surface-to-air missile system, which will be cleared for acquisition by the Ministry of Defence. Premier Energies share price: According to a report, South Asia Growth Fund II Holdings could sell up to 25 million shares (around 5.5 per cent of the equity) via block deals today. The floor price for the block deal will likely be ₹1,051.50 per share.

Jana Small Finance Bank share price: Jana SFB has submitted an application to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), seeking its approval to convert from a small finance bank to a Universal Bank. Protean eGov Technologies share price: Protean eGov has won a new work order, worth ₹100 crore, by the Bima Sugam India Federation (BSIF) through the RFP process. Jindal Saw share price: The company plans to invest $105 million in Abu Dhabi, in a bid to set up a 3-lakh tonne per annum seamless pipe plant. Further, it will enter into two joint ventures in Saudi Arabia -- a) a $10 million JV with Buhur Investment for HSAW pipes, and b) a $3 million JV with RAX United for ductile iron pipes.