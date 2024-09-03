Premier Energies shares double investors money with bumper debut on bourses

Premier Energies IPO listing today: Shares of solar cell maker Premier Energies made a stellar debut on the stock market on Tuesday. The company's shares listed at Rs 991 on the BSE, marking a whopping 120.22 per cent premium over the upper end of its issue price of Rs 450.

On the NSE, Premier Energies shares opened at Rs 990, reflecting a 120 per cent premium.

Investors who were allotted the company's shares in the IPO saw a return of Rs 541 per share, or over 120 per cent, post-listing.

Ahead of its debut on the stock exchanges, Premier Energies shares were trading at a premium of Rs 487, or 108.22 per cent, in the grey market, signalling strong listing gains for investors.

The public issue, which ended for subscription on Thursday, August 29, 2024, received broadly favourable reviews from brokerages including Reliance Securities, Deven Choksey, Anand Rathi Research, Choice, Geojit, Canara Bank Securities, and Swastika Investmart. READ MORE

Premier Energies, which offered a fresh issue of 28,697,777 equity shares and an offer for sale, with promoters and investors offloading nearly 34,200,000 shares with a face value of Re 1 each, garnered an overwhelming response from investors.

The issue, which was available at a price band of Rs 427-450 with a lot size of 33 shares, got subscribed a whopping 74.38 times by the final day of subscription, largely driven by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who bid a staggering 216.67 times the shares on offer. Meanwhile, non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed 50.04 times, and retail investors at 7.69 times by the close of the issue. The allotment of the company's shares was finalised on Friday, August 30, 2024.

About Premier Energies

Premier Energies is an integrated manufacturer of solar PV cells and solar modules, including custom-made modules for specific applications. The company also provides end-to-end solar services for ground-mounted, rooftop, floating, canal bank, canal top, and hybrid power generation systems, as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) services for executed projects. Additionally, Premier Energies produces customised products like bespoke solar tiles and operates as an independent power producer, generating 2 MW of solar power from its plant in Jharkhand.