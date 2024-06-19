Home / Markets / News / Prestige Estates shares slump 5% on plans to raise capital via QIP

Prestige Estates shares slump 5% on plans to raise capital via QIP

Prestige Estates shares dropped up to 5 per cent at Rs 1,837 per share on the NSE in Wednesday's intraday trade

Real estate households bjp manifesto
Representational Image
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 10:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prestige Estates shares dropped up to 5 per cent at Rs 1,837 per share on the NSE in Wednesday’s intraday trade. The stock prices slipped after the company on Tuesday said that it plans to raise capital through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), preferential issue, rights issue, private placement, or any other legally permissible means, aligning with regulatory requirements.

Additionally in the board meeting on 21 June, the company’s board will also discuss the potential monetization of assets within its hospitality segment through the issuance of shares. This initiative may utilise primary issuance, secondary issuance, or a combination of both.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


According to reports, Prestige Estates is aiming for a valuation ranging from Rs 17,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore for the initial public offering (IPO) of its hospitality business.

The real estate firm Prestige Estates functions across various segments, including residential, office, retail, hospitality, property management and warehouses with operations in over 12 major locations in India.

The company had reported a 70 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 140 crore for the quarter ending March 2024, compared to Rs 468.4 crore in the same period last year. The decrease in net profit was attributed to lower income during the quarter. Its total income for the quarter fell to Rs 2,232.5 crore from Rs 2,938 crore in January-March FY23.

For the fiscal year 2023-24, however, Prestige Estates' net profit increased to Rs 1,374.1 crore from Rs 941.8 crore in the previous fiscal year. Total income for the full year rose to Rs 9,425.3 crore from Rs 8,772 crore.

At 10:12 PM; the stock was trading 3.36 per cent higher at Rs 1870.15 per share on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE was down by 0.14 per cent. Presently the stock is trading at a price to earnings multiple of 47.96 times. 

Also Read

Stocks to Watch, June 19: Bharat Forge, Mrs Bectors, Prestige Estates

Prestige Estates' CEO Venkata Narayana K resigns, firm outlines roadmap

HDFC Bank gains 2% as LIC gets RBI nod to raise stake in lender to 9.99%

Quite a design rethink done to stay relevant, says Prestige Group CEO

Pricol shares hit 52-week high on robust March quarter results

This small-cap company has zoomed 95% in 9 days ahead of 1:5 stock split

Sona BLW share price rises 4% on securing certification under PLI scheme

Indus Towers slips 5% on Vodafone Group's partial stake sale plans

Bernstein sees 20% upside in IndusInd Bank, 7% downside in Bajaj Finance

Nifty up 2,300 points from June 4 low; when will it hit the 25,000-mark?

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Prestige EstatesMarkets Sensex NiftyReal Estate Buzzing stocksipo filingfund raising

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story