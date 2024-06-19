Indus Towers slips 5% on Vodafone Group's partial stake sale plans

Shares of Indus Towers slipped 5 per cent to Rs 326.05 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on reports that the British telecom giant Vodafone Group is likely to sell a 9.94 per cent stake in telecom tower firm via block deals today.

Till 09:22 am; a combined 47.34 million equity shares representing 1.76 per cent of total equity of Indus Tower have changed hands on the NSE and BSE. Currently, the stock is trading 2.5 per cent lower at Rs 335.95 on the NSE, as compared to 0.15 per cent rise in Nifty 50.

Despite today’s decline, thus far in the calendar year 2024, shares of Indus Towers have outperformed the market by surging 63 per cent, as against 7 per cent rise in Nifty 50. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 369.90 on June 3, 2024.





Also Read: Vodafone to offload 10% in Indus Towers to raise up to Rs 9,000 crore According to the terms of the transaction, the shares are being offered at a discount of 10 per cent to Tuesday's closing price of Rs 344 a share, Business Standard reported earlier.

Vodafone Group Plc currently owns 21.5 per cent stake in Indus via various group entities. It will use the proceeds to repay its own debt.

Vodafone Group’s wholly-owned indirect subsidiaries Euro Pacific Securities Ltd, CCII (Mauritius), Inc, Asian Telecommunication Investments (Mauritius) Ltd, Trans Crystal Ltd, Mobilvest, Prime Metals Ltd, Vodafone Telecommunications (India) Limited and Al-Amin Investments Ltd will be selling 268 million shares from their holdings.

Indus Towers is India’s leading provider of passive telecom infrastructure and it deploys, owns and manages telecom towers and communication structures, for various mobile operators.

The company’s portfolio of about 2,20,000 telecom towers makes it one of the largest tower infrastructure providers in the country with presence in all 22 telecom circles. Indus Towers caters to all wireless telecommunication service providers in India.