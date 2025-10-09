Prestige Estates posts strong Q2 sales, but Nuvama trims target; here's why

Real estate major Prestige Estates Projects reported a robust performance in Q2FY26, aided by strong sales momentum and healthy collections. However, domestic brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities (Nuvama) has slightly trimmed its target price on the stock to ₹1,966 from ₹2,009 earlier, even as it maintained a ‘Buy’ rating.

The revision reflects a valuation rollover to Q2FY28E, with the brokerage citing near-term moderation in launches despite strong overall fundamentals.

In its latest note dated October 8, Nuvama analysts highlighted that Prestige Estates clocked pre-sales of ₹6,020 crore in Q2FY26, reflecting a 50 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise aided by four new project launches spanning around 3.9 million square feet (msf) with a gross development value (GDV) of about ₹3,970 crore. While pre-sales surged sharply from a year ago, they declined 50 per cent sequentially (Q-o-Q), given that Q1FY26 had been the company’s best-ever quarter for pre-sales.

Despite the quarterly dip, the company’s first-half numbers remained exceptional, analysts notedaid. H1FY26 pre-sales stood at ₹18,140 crore, up 2.6x Y-o-Y, already surpassing the full-year FY25 figure. Launches during the half-year period also jumped 1.9x Y-o-Y to 18.8 msf with GDV of roughly ₹17,600 crore. The brokerage noted that Bengaluru remained the dominant market, contributing 40 per cent to overall sales, followed by Mumbai (22 per cent), NCR (18 per cent), Hyderabad (11 per cent), and Chennai (7 per cent). Analysts underscored that Prestige Estates has shown strong market traction across its key projects. The company sold nearly 60 per cent of its Prestige Nautilus project in Mumbai for ₹4,400 crore and generated ₹8,300 crore in pre-sales along with ₹1,500 crore in collections from its maiden NCR project within just a few months of launch.

On the operational front, collections jumped 54 per cent Y-o-Y in both Q2 and H1FY26, underscoring robust cash flow generation. Q2 collections came in at ₹4,210 crore, while H1FY26 collections totaled ₹8,730 crore, marking the company’s highest-ever half-year collections. However, completions fell Y-o-Y, with Prestige delivering around 2.5 msf of projects in Bengaluru during the quarter, down 17 per cent Y-o-Y and 54 per cent sequentially. Price realisations also improved, with average apartment, villa, and commercial property realisations rising 8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹14,906 per square foot. Plotted developments saw even sharper gains, with average realisation surging 43 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹9,510 per square foot.