Home / Markets / News / Promoter of Granules India sells 3.09% stake for Rs 304 cr via open market

Promoter of Granules India sells 3.09% stake for Rs 304 cr via open market

According to the block deal data available on the NSE, Krishna Prasad Chigurupati offloaded 75 lakh shares, amounting to a 3.09 per cent stake in Granules India

pharma medicine drugs
The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 405.08 apiece, taking the deal size to Rs 303.81 crore, as per the data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 10:00 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, one of the promoters of Granules India, on Wednesday pared a 3.09 per cent stake in the company for Rs 304 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the block deal data available on the NSE, Krishna Prasad Chigurupati offloaded 75 lakh shares, amounting to a 3.09 per cent stake in Granules India.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 405.08 apiece, taking the deal size to Rs 303.81 crore, as per the data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

According to a regulatory filing on Wednesday, Granules India said the primary objectives of the deal was to clear personal debt, to release the existing pledge on his holding in the company, and creating a small personal liquidity.

"Chigurupati further notified the company that he has no plans to sell his shareholding in Granules India Ltd in the foreseeable future.

"Post this transaction, the total promoter & promoter group shareholding in the company has changed from 41.96 per cent to 38.87 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company," the filing said.

Krishna Prasad Chigurupati's holding as a promoter has changed from 34.78 per cent to 31.69 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, it added.

Meanwhile, Axis Mutual Fund, Dendana Investments (Mauritius), Fidelity Funds India Focus Fund, Fidelity India Fund, Fidelity Korea - India Equity Investment Trust-Mother and Long Term Equity Fund were among the buyers of shares of Granules India.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Mumbai-based Old Bridge Capital Management also picked up the shares of the company, as per the block data on the NSE.

Shares of Granules India rose 4.61 per cent to close at Rs 427.95 apiece on the NSE.

Also Read

Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute: HC approves survey of Shahi Idgah complex

M&M sinks 4% on profit booking as promoter entity PMSL dilutes stake in co

Granules India gets USFDA nod for generic pantoprazole sodium tablets

Motherson tanks 6% as promoter sells 4.4% stake; to dilute holding further

LS polls: Bihar Cong chief meets Lalu amid rumours of RJD giving tickets

Higher output, reasonable valuations positive for upstream major ONGC

India's market capitalisation to GDP ratio reaches 15-year high of 140%

Bluechips propelled domestic market from $4 trillion to $5 trillion

Sebi's new guidelines on mkt rumour to help in fair pricing of M&A: Experts

Strides rallies 9% intraday, hits over 3 year high on healthy Q4 results

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Granules IndiaPharma

First Published: May 22 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story