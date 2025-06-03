Prostarm Info Systems share price today: Lists at 14% premium on NSE

Prostarm Info Systems shares made a positive debut on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). Prostarm Info Systems share price listed at ₹120 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), reflecting a premium of ₹15 or 14.29 per cent over the issue price of ₹105 per share.

On the BSE, Prostarm Info Systems shares listed at premium of ₹20 or 19.05 per cent at ₹125 per share.

IPO listing was above grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, the unlisted shares of Prostarm Info Systems were trading around ₹117 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹12, or 11.43 per cent, over the issue price, revealed sources tracking unofficial market activities.

Prostarm Info Systems IPO details The Prostarm Info Systems IPO consists entirely of a fresh issue of 16 million equity shares. The IPO is priced in a band of ₹95 to ₹105 per share, with a lot size of 142 shares. The three-day subscription period to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of Prostarm Info Systems opened on Tuesday, May 27, and concluded on Thursday, May 29, 2025. The basis of allotment of Prostarm Info Systems IPO shares was finalised on Friday, May 30, 2025, with shares getting credited into demat accounts on Monday, June 2, 2025. ALSO READ: Dividend, stock split, bonus, rights issue: TaMo, TCS & 5 others in focus The company, in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), said that it will use the IPO proceeds to fund working capital requirements, prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company, and for achieving inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and other strategic initiatives, as well as for general corporate purposes.