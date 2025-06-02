Indian BankCurrent Price: ₹641 Upside Potential: Downside Risk: Support: ₹636; ₹627; ₹591 Resistance: ₹666; ₹702 Indian Bank stock, at present, is seen trading above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily and weekly scale. Technical chart suggests that the bias for Indian Bank stock is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock trades above ₹636 and ₹627 support levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Further, the stock is seen making higher-highs and higher-lows on the daily scale; as such the 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA), which now stands at ₹591, is expected to act as a bullish pivot for now. On the upside, the stock seems on course to test ₹666 levels, as per the yearly Fibonacci chart. Breakout and sustained trade above the same can potentially open the doors for an extended rally towards ₹750, with interim resistance likely around ₹702 levels.
