Dividend, stock split, bonus, rights issue: TaMo, TCS & 5 others in focus

Following recent announcements regarding corporate action such as dividends, bonus issues, and rights issues, drawing attention from investors

Dividend
Photo: Shutterstock
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 9:21 AM IST
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Motors, Coforge, and four other companies will be on investors' radar today as they will trade ex-date tomorrow, June 4, 2025. Following recent announcements regarding corporate action such as dividends, bonus issues, and rights issues, drawing attention from investors.
 
It should be noted that the record date and ex-date for the mentioned stocks are the same. 

Shares trading ex-date for final dividend

Inox India has declared a final dividend of ₹2 per share, Tata Motors  ₹6 per share, TCS ₹30, and Seshasayee Paper and Boards ₹2.5 per share, according to corporate action data on BSE. These dividends will only be paid to shareholders who own the shares before June 4, 2025, which is the ex-dividend and record date for all four companies.
  
A final dividend is the amount given by a company to its shareholders after the end of its financial year, based on its full-year profits, and approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM). 

Stock split

Information Technology (IT) company Coforge has announced a stock split such that the existing one equity share having a face value of ₹10 will be split into five shares of ₹2 each. The company has fixed the record date for the stock split as June 4, 2025, for determining the entitlement of shareholders for the purpose of split.

Bonus issue

Additionally, Shalibhadra Finance is expected to be in focus as it has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 3:1. This means that shareholders will receive 3 bonus shares for every 1 share they already hold, provided they own the shares as of the record date, which is also June 4, 2025.

Rights issue

Franklin Industries has announced a rights issue involving 48,20,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each, amounting to a total issue size of ₹48,20,00,000 crore. 
 
A rights issue is a way for a company to raise additional capital by offering new shares to its existing shareholders, usually at a discounted price, in proportion to their current holdings.
 
The ex-date marks the day a stock starts trading without the eligibility for dividends, bonus shares, stock splits, or rights issues. This means that investors who purchase the stock on or after the ex-date will not be entitled to these benefits. To be eligible, an investor must hold the stock before the ex-date. However, the final list of beneficiaries for dividends, stock splits, or rights issues is prepared by the company based on shareholders recorded at the close of the record date.

Topics :dividendStock SplitBonus payoutsrights issueS&P BSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Markets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYThe Smart InvestorStocks in focusCoforgeTata MotorsTCS

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

