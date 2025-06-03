Dividend, stock split, bonus, rights issue: TaMo, TCS & 5 others in focus

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Motors, Coforge, and four other companies will be on investors' radar today as they will trade ex-date tomorrow, June 4, 2025. Following recent announcements regarding corporate action such as dividends, bonus issues, and rights issues, drawing attention from investors.

It should be noted that the record date and ex-date for the mentioned stocks are the same.

Shares trading ex-date for final dividend

Inox India has declared a final dividend of ₹2 per share, Tata Motors ₹6 per share, TCS ₹30, and Seshasayee Paper and Boards ₹2.5 per share, according to corporate action data on BSE. These dividends will only be paid to shareholders who own the shares before June 4, 2025, which is the ex-dividend and record date for all four companies.

A final dividend is the amount given by a company to its shareholders after the end of its financial year, based on its full-year profits, and approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM). Stock split Information Technology (IT) company Coforge has announced a stock split such that the existing one equity share having a face value of ₹10 will be split into five shares of ₹2 each. The company has fixed the record date for the stock split as June 4, 2025, for determining the entitlement of shareholders for the purpose of split.

Bonus issue Additionally, Shalibhadra Finance is expected to be in focus as it has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 3:1. This means that shareholders will receive 3 bonus shares for every 1 share they already hold, provided they own the shares as of the record date, which is also June 4, 2025. Rights issue Franklin Industries has announced a rights issue involving 48,20,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each, amounting to a total issue size of ₹48,20,00,000 crore. A rights issue is a way for a company to raise additional capital by offering new shares to its existing shareholders, usually at a discounted price, in proportion to their current holdings.