Shares of the company are up over 27 per cent from their August lows as the stock rose 16 per cent on August 20. The stock currently trades at 71 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen by over 41 per cent from its listing price on February 6 this year. Protean eGov has a total market capitalisation of ₹3,702.26 crore.

Protean eGov wins ₹1,160 crore order

The company secured a work order worth around ₹1,160 crore (exclusive of taxes) from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), New Delhi, according to an exchange filing. The mandate involves establishing and operating District Level Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASK) across 188 districts in India.

These centres will provide appointment-based and walk-in Aadhaar enrolment, update, and other related services, the statement said. The project, which falls under the outsourcing delivery of public services, is to be executed over six years.

Protean clarified that the order was awarded by a domestic entity, and neither the company’s promoters nor group companies have any interest in UIDAI. The contract does not fall under related-party transactions.